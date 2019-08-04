It's the Duchess of Sussex' 38th birthday today! To mark the occasion, Prince Harry wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday on the couple's joint Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of the Duchess alongside an extremely sweet message. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!" the caption read, signed, "Love, H." Cute!

According to Harper's Bazaar, the photo was taken in Tonga last October, during Meghan and Harry's first royal tour (they also visited Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand.) Meghan was watching the Tupbattlingou College Boys’ Choir perform a song about mosquitoes, Elle reported, which saw the Duchess dissolve into tears of laughter.

Eyeing that gorgeous blue shirt dress she's wearing in the photo? According to People, it's a Veronica Beard number — but alas, it's no longer listed on the brand's website. Though they're not visible in the photo Harry shared, she matched the dress with Banana Republic's Madison side cut-out heels, Elle wrote; sadly, as tends to be the case after the Duchess of Sussex wears something, they've also completely sold out.

Harry's birthday dedication to Meghan marks the first post on their shared Instagram account since they unfollowed everyone, as part of the Duchess' "Forces for Change" campaign (also the title of the British Vogue September issue Meghan guest-edited, which celebrated 15 inspiring women including Laverne Cox, Adut Akech, Greta Thunberg and Sinéad Burke on the cover.) On Thursday, the couple asked their followers, "Who is your force for change?" explaining in the caption, "Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

"Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow," the post read. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess will follow 15 accounts, enabling them to "spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."

Back to Meghan's birthday: she's keeping celebrations low-key, according to an interview with royal reporter Omid Scobie in Katie Couric's newsletter. And considering she's edited an entire issue of Vogue, designed and announced a clothing line with Marks & Spencers to benefit the charity Smart Works, and had a baby this year, among many other things, it's not surprising she's seizing the opportunity to keep things quiet.

Scobie, Harper's Bazaar's royal correspondent and a royal contributor for Good Morning America, told Couric, "Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Sicily, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family."

"The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie." Sounds lovely!