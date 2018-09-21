Even royals aren't above sneaking a bite of food every now and then. Prince Harry was caught red-handed (samosa-handed?) at a launch party Thursday for Meghan Markle's charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. And the look on his face is too perfect. Prince Harry's reaction to being caught stealing food is so relatable, and it goes to show that the royal family isn't as different as fans might think.

Kensington Palace chefs will probably make Prince Harry whatever food he wants (as long as it doesn't include garlic). But it looks like the Duke of Sussex was intent on having that specific samosa, at that exact time. Based on the video ITV News royal editor Chris Ship shared, it looks like the cookbook launch included a few speeches before the food was served. But the prince decided to slink around behind everyone else and sneak a few samosas ahead of time.

Ship's video shows Prince Harry walking around behind the crowd with a handful of samosas behind his back. When he realizes he's being filmed, Prince Harry smiles at the camera, as seen at the 0:12 mark in the video below. The royal may have thought he was being sneaky, but he knew he was caught in the act.

And if you're wondering why the Duchess of Sussex is releasing a cookbook, this isn't a compilation of her favorite recipes, like the ones she once posted on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. Together: Our Community Cookbook features recipes from women who were impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire in London last year. According to BBC News, 72 people died in the accident, and those who survived may have been exposed to asbestos.

Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, also attended the cookbook launch. Ragland looked on as her daughter praised the women from the Hubb Kitchen Community, with Markle saying the ladies helped show her diversity within London. Here's part of what the duchess said at the event, according to E! News:

"I had just recently moved to London, and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, your warmth, your kindness, and also to be able to be in the city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's 12 countries represented in this one group of women — it's pretty outstanding."

As Marie Claire pointed out, Thursday's event marked the start of Markle's first charity initiative since the royal wedding in May. Philanthropy has always been important to the former Suits actor, but the cookbook launch is a project that's all her own.

Still, after Ship's video began making the rounds, it was clear that Prince Harry's samosa-stealing antics stole the show. It's hard to imagine Markle was too upset about the incident, though. After all, the fact that the prince couldn't wait to eat the food at the event is just a testament to how delicious it must have been.