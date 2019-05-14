One important royal introduction was made today — and it's one fans have been anxiously waiting for. Prince William and Kate Middleton met Archie, their newest nephew, on Tuesday, as a palace rep confirmed to People. This meeting between the newest royal and his high-profile aunt and uncle comes a little over a week after Archie's birth in the early morning hours of May 6.

While the family involved may be royal, the way Kate and William met Archie seems pretty casual. Per the rep, Kate and William visited Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie at their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after a long day of engagements. Earlier in the day, Kate spent time at a secret WWII code-breaking center in Bletchley Park, while Harry made an appearance at an Oxford Children's Hospital. At Harry's respective visit, he reportedly said he "couldn't imagine life without his son," per People.

Prior to Will and Kate's first meeting with their latest nephew (they are also aunt and uncle to Pippa Middleton's son Arthur, who was born in October 2018) the couple expressed joy for Archie's arrival. Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent for The Sun, caught up with the couple at a sailing event the day after Harry and Meghan welcomed their son. "We're absolutely thrilled and look forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down a bit," William said to Andrews. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Archie met his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a more public way for a photo two days after his birth. The photo took place shortly after a photo call in which Meghan and Harry introduced the new royal baby to the world. Meghan, Harry and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, were on hand for the special moment, which was documented on both the Sussex and Royal Family Instagram accounts. Archie is Ragland's first grandchild.

Prince Charles, Archie's grandfather, is expected to meet his grandson for the first time on Thursday coming off of a three-day tour of Germany, according to People. While traveling, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were asked about the birth of their newest grandchild, who is seventh in line to the throne. "We couldn't be more delighted at the news, and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," Charles said to reporters, per People. Archie is the fourth grandchild for Charles and Camilla. He joins William and Kate's three children: George, 5; Charlotte, 4; and Louis, 1.

Kate and William's visit comes just two days after Mother's Day. Meghan capped off her first Mother's Day by posting a super-sweet new photo of Archie to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Archie's adorable, baby-sized feet can be seen held in Meghan's hand against a backdrop of purple flowers. The photo was captioned, in part: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

Unfortunately, no further details are likely to be revealed about the meeting between William and Kate and Archie at Frogmore, although we're certainly curious. (What kind of tea was served? Did Kate give Meghan any parenting tips? Please tell us one of Archie's cousins tagged along!) But for now, royal watchers will be at peace knowing Archie has finally met his aunt and uncle.