It's been more than six months since Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews welcomed their first baby, Arthur, into the world, and now, this mom is finally opening up about her little one publicly. As reported by Us Weekly on Friday, Middleton recently talked about her son for the first time, and even though he's still very young, it sounds like she may already have an athlete on her hands.

The Instagram account @MiddletonMaven shared that Middleton spoke out about Arthur in her column for Waitrose, a free magazine distributed by a British chain of grocery stores. She wrote that she's been taking him for swimming lessons since he was four months old, and getting the exercise has helped with his sleep and digestion — and it sounds like he actually really has fun doing it.

Per the magazine, Middleton wrote:

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water. He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion. He also enjoys bath time and is more boisterous now he's more familiar with water in his eyes. Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It makes sense that Middleton would use her Waitrose column to talk about her son for the first time — after all, it was also the place where she officially announced her pregnancy after speculation that she was expecting her first child back in June 2018. At the time, she wrote in the column that she'd managed to escape the first trimester without any morning sickness, and that she'd had to make a few necessary changes to her fitness routine after finding out the news,

"When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine," Middleton wrote in her column, via Hello! Magazine.

As her pregnancy continued, so did Middleton's Waitrose column, where she discussed staying fit while expecting. Then, in October 2018, she and Matthews welcomed baby Arthur into the world, and Kate Middleton and Prince William shared their congratulations in a statement through Kensington Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James," the statement said, according to People.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month later, reports surfaced that her son's full name is Arthur Michael William Matthews, in remembrance of Matthews' late younger brother Michael, and Middleton's father, who is also named Michael. Since then, Middleton and Matthews have stayed altogether quiet about their baby — until now.

Living in the public eye, it makes sense that Middleton would want to keep her son's life as private as possible. But maybe she'll continue to share a few details about Arthur here and there like these that will help feed royal family fans' curiosity, especially as he gets older. Who knows? He could end up forming his own swim team with cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis, and that would be adorable.