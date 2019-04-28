The anticipation around the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child could be likened to that of a toddler's on Christmas Eve. Fans, friends, and family are hyper-tuned in to the royal couple's every move, waiting for the moment an official announcement comes — well, except for maybe Prince William, who was recently asked about the royal baby's imminent arrival, and seemed a bit out of the loop.

While visiting New Zealand on behalf of the Queen, per People, Prince Harry's older brother greeted fans and took a few questions. And of course, someone asked about Meghan's due date. "Any signs of the royal baby?" the fan asked, which was captured on video and posted to Instagram by a fan account. Although it may have not been the answer fans wanted, the candidness of Prince William's reply was admirable.

"I haven't got my phone on me. I have no idea!" he said. "You guys will find out before I do at this rate!" Hopefully, he's ready for when he does receive the news that he's an uncle. At least he's experienced with the unexpected nature of having kids, being that he has three of his own — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1. Charlotte will turn 4 on May 2, and at this rate, she could share a birthday with the new royal baby.

Harry received similar questions about his wife's due date when he made an appearance at the 2019 London Marathon on Sunday without her.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"[Harry] had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend," an official source told People. "He was pleased he was able to attend."

Markle's absence wasn't necessarily a surprise, though, because she also didn't attend the traditional Easter Sunday service with the family due to her pregnancy. Harry's continued activity as a world leader despite his wife's nearing delivery proves how demanding his job can really be, but it also shows how dedicated he is to serving the people.

"Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners," the official account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram. "The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity. It's the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others."

Although Meghan hasn't given any public comment since she went on maternity leave, it's safe to say that she supports her husband's efforts and dedication to their community. Plus, while he's away, she's receiving support from her mother, Doria Ragland, who arrived in England on April 20 to await the baby's arrival. One thing is certain the world is waiting for the baby's arrival with bated breath — even if Prince William is playing it cool.