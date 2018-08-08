August is a big month for royal celebrations. Fresh off the back of Meghan Markle’s 37th birthday on Saturday, Princess Beatrice is the next royal to blow out her candles. While the royal family are usually pretty good at channeling that famous stiff upper lip, a few members allowed themselves a rare moment of sentimentality on Wednesday to celebrate Princess Beatrice's 30th birthday.

The official royal family Twitter account decided to go big by posting a glorious collage of Princess Beatrice that probably took somebody hours to create in Photoshop. As it's her 30th birthday, the collage spliced together 30 pictures of the royal throughout the years. Starting with a baby portrait with her parents Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York, it ran all the way through to a snap of her looking fierce in a larger than life hat at Royal Ascot last year.

It also included a number of pictures of the princess as a young girl and teenager, and it’s a good thing puberty was kind to her. I couldn’t think of anything worse than my family dredging up all my gross puberty photos. Given that she somehow seems to have dodged those horrors, I’m now pretty convinced she came out of the womb ready for a photo opp and poised as ever.

The cute collage was captioned: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy 30th Birthday! To mark the occasion we've put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice’s mother, was the most sentimental of the lot, however. To mark the day, she shared a throwback picture gallery on Instagram that melted my heart into a goopy puddle. The first couple of pictures featured both the birthday girl and her younger sister Princess Eugenie at a young age, serving some major lewks in matching fluorescent floral dresses and off-centre ponytails. The third was of Princess Beatrice as she is now with wavy golden locks and a smokey eye we’d kill to master.

Of course, Ferguon was sure to caption the pics, and in doing so, she revealed her seriously cute nickname for daughter: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

Too cute. I’m guessing that Trixie is a little riff on the end of Beatrice’s name.

Prince Andrew took a more restrained approach however, posting a very professional looking image of his daughter to his official Twitter account. He captioned it: "Happy 30th Birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice! #HappyBirthdayHRH."

As for Princess Beatrice’s sister Eugenie? I was hoping to see a photo or some greeting pop up on her personal Instagram account, but no dice. She's previously posted lots of throwback photos of the pair together though, which will have to tide me over till she gets around to it.

I’m sure she’s probably taking her sister out on the town today for some IRL celebrations as the pair are pretty close — in fact, Beatrice has even been named Princess Eugenie’s maid of honour at her upcoming nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie previously gushed about her sister and mother to The Telegraph, saying: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'the Tripod' — they are my best friends in the world." She continued: "[Beatrice and I] get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things."

Taking that into account, I'm sure Eugenie has something amazing planned for her big sister's birthday.

Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice!