Why have only one wedding reception, when you can have two? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had another wedding reception on Wednesday in Mumbai, India, People reported on Thursday. According to the publication, Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra, threw the second reception in honor of the newlyweds. Of course, the couple looked stunning and even more in love, as you can see in the Instagram below shared by Chopra on Dec. 20. They welcomed the chance to celebrate their marriage again with open arms. Like the former Quantico star captioned her photo, "And the party don’t stop.."

As reported by E! News, Chopra gave a speech at the reception (you can watch part of it below), which took place only two weeks after she and Jonas said "I do." She said,

"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it."

She didn't stop there and continued to thank her friends and family, including her late father, Ashok Chopra, who died in June 2013. The actor said,

"So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas."

Jonas also spoke, where he started off by joking, "This is my first show in India." He then revealed details about asking Chopra's mom for her hand in marriage. The singer said, "Thank you all so much for coming out, it wasn't too far from here that I took Madhu out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter."

He continued by thanking everyone in attendance for "embracing me with such opens arms" and expressing how honored he was to be in the presence of those "who have helped shape who [Chopra's] become..."

The party really doesn't stop for them, as it was first proven during their extravagant wedding weekend. Not only did they have a week-long celebration, but they also had two ceremonies (a Western ceremony and a Hindu ceremony), in addition to a lavish first reception in Delhi, per People. The Dec. 4 reception once again included loved ones, like Chopra's mom and brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

It was a special time for both of them, as Chopra told People, "I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

Ever since Chopra and Jonas got together, it's been a whirlwind romance. It's clear they're still both on cloud nine and can't help but celebrate this amazing time in their lives. Knowing them, the party won't ever stop.