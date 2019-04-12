There's no doubt that you've heard the classic saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover." Well, Priyanka Chopra learned firsthand that there's a lot of truth to that statement. According to People, Priyanka Chopra has a nickname for Nick Jonas, stemming from the early stage of their relationship, that shows exactly why they're made for one another.

During her appearance at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on April 11, Chopra opened up about her relationship with her now-husband. Interestingly enough, she revealed that she originally didn't believe that the pair would be an actual item. “I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” she told Brown. But, the actor couldn't resist Jonas' charm (can you blame her?). She continued, “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.”

Jonas surprised Chopra so much that it actually inspired her nickname for her beau. “I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,'” she said, “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

This isn't the first time that Chopra has gushed over her husband, nor is it the first time that she's opened up about some of Jonas' surprising traits. In January, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she discussed everything from their wedding celebrations to what "shocks" her about the "Close" singer. DeGeneres told the Isn't It Romantic star about Jonas, "And he's a sweet guy, too. He's got a really good heart," to which Chopra, naturally, couldn't help but agree. She said,

"Like, he's nice. It shocks me how he's not been corrupted. You know when you're in entertainment for such a long time? He's so family driven and it's all about his parents. He's just really nice and sweet."

Ever since the couple exchanged vows in multiple ceremonies back in December, the duo have been open about how newlywed life is going. Just like their courtship, it seems as though the couple's life as newlyweds is filled with so much excitement, and, of course, just as much love. At the February premiere of her film Isn't It Romantic, Chopra opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her favorite parts about being married to Jonas.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It’s so amazing to have someone out there rooting for you and you know that that’s your partner and you know that they are always on your team and whatever happens that’s your person and that’s such an amazing security and I loved it,” she explained, adding, "I think just the safety and the consistency of it. Just knowing that whatever happens, you’re not in it alone and there is such a beauty to that.” Anyone else living for how beautiful Chopra and Jonas' relationship is?

Based on all of their comments on marriage, compatibility, and support, it's clear that Chopra and Jonas, er, "OMJ" are totally perfect for each other.