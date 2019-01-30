Not all nice guys finish last, nor should they. Priyanka Chopra loves Nick Jonas for being a nice guy, and his ability to avoid Hollywood corruption. Those are pretty much the exact words the Isn't It Romantic actor used to explain why she fell so hard for her current husband. Chopra opened up about Jonas' "nice and sweet" side during a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and her comments about the singer will make you adore them even more as a couple.

Ellen DeGeneres couldn't help but rave about how great Jonas truly is. She said, "And he's a sweet guy, too. He's got a really good heart." Chopra echoed the daytime talk show host's thoughts by saying,

"Like, he's nice. It shocks me how he's not been corrupted. You know when you're in entertainment for such a long time? He's so family driven and it's all about his parents. He's just really nice and sweet."

This isn't the first time the former Quantico star expressed surprise over Jonas' good nature and support of her as a hardworking and talented woman in the entertainment industry.

As Vogue's January cover star, Chopra opened up about their first date, where Jonas said to her, "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have." She told the magazine, "As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition.' It’s always been the opposite."

Both Chopra and Jonas also previously revealed it was their love of family and dedication to faith that immediately connected them. Last October, the Baywatch actor told E! News, "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while," she said before adding, "But I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."

The former Jonas Brothers musician spoke with the Today show in September 2018 and discussed how he knew Chopra was the one,

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

As fast as their relationship may have progressed from the beginning to the engagement to their wedding weekend in India, there's no denying these two love each other immensely.

The fact that Chopra also fell for Jonas for being a genuinely nice, sweet, supportive, family-loving guy is truly beautiful and something to admire, especially if you haven't found "the one" yet. Remember, it pays off to be nice, kind, and respectful. Those qualities will get you so much further in life — and might even land you the love of your life.