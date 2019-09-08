When the Jonas Brothers' song "Sucker" won the award for Best Pop Video at the 2019 VMAs, it was hard not to notice that one of the J-Sisters was discernibly MIA. The missing sister photoshopped herself into a pic from the event later that evening, and now the backstory of Priyanka Chopra's VMAs post has finally been revealed, as per the star's recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, Chopra sat down with ET and shared where she was on the night of the show. "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs," she explained. "It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us."

Aww. She must have been so bummed that she had to miss out on all of that. Seems like her husband, Nick Jonas, was pretty bummed out about it too. "So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," Chopra continued. "I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh.'"

Instead of moping around and feeling sorry for herself, though, the star eventually decided to take things into her own hands. Like, she literally took her phone in her hands and created a quick-fix to show her support from afar.

"That's the reason why I love technology," she told ET. "It doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it," she joked with the outlet.

Now, in case you missed it, the pic that Chopra photoshopped herself into turned out to be pretty great. Great in a hilarious way, because it's almost perfect enough to look totally believable.

The pic she chose to edit was taken right after they announced that the JoBros' song "Sucker" had won for Best Pop Video. Kevin and his wife, Danielle, were celebrating with a smooch, as were Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner. Poor Nick was seated in the middle of both kissing couples, and he definitely looks disappointed that Chopra wasn't there for him to smooch, too.

Thanks to Chopra's editing skills, though, it kind of looks like she *was* there. "I’m always with you @nickjonas," she captioned the snap, following by a silly face emoji and a heart eyes emoji. "Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker."

Hey, at least she was able to have a sense of humor about the whole thing. And even though she wasn't actually able to be there to celebrate at the VMAs, if they put her photo in a frame in their house, they could probably fool everyone else into thinking otherwise.