If you want to know just how talented Priyanka Chopra is, then look no further than her husband's reaction to watching her film her latest project. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Chopra revealed she made Nick Jonas cry with her acting chops. It seems her husband visited the set of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink shortly before their wedding, and he was moved to tears while watching his soon-to-be wife during a particularly emotional scene.

The Sky Is Pink marks Chopra's first Bollywood film in nearly three years, and in the movie she plays the mother of a child with a severe immune deficiency That heavy subject matter is grounded by the central love story of the little girl's parents. And as if all of that wasn't enough to give anyone a serious case of feelings, the movie is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who grew up to become a motivational speaker, per Times of India. With a backstory like that, it would have been weird if Jonas hadn't cried.

Shonali Bose, the film's director, revealed to EW that Jonas was originally invited to set so that everyone could celebrate the couple before their wedding, which took place just a few days later in Jodhpur, India. "We had told [Jonas] to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and [Chopra] was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying," the director said.

Chopra added, "She goes, 'You made your husband cry. This is a great scene.'" The Quantico actor didn't share the specifics of the scene, but Chopra fans will no doubt have fun trying to figure which moment made Jonas cry when the movie is released on Oct. 11.

If Jonas' reaction is any indication, The Sky Is Pink is sure to leave plenty of audience members crying. That's just a testament to Chopra's talent, though. Long before she was a household name in the United States, she was already a global phenomenon thanks to her extensive work in Bollywood. It's no secret that she's a gifted actor, and it certainly sounds like her husband couldn't be prouder of her.

The feeling is most definitely mutual. Chopra has supported Jonas' reuniting with The Jonas Brothers every step of the way. She even joined her fellow "J sisters," Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, in the band's "Sucker" music video. In August, the actor had to miss the MTV Video Music Awards where the band took home the Best Pop award for "Sucker," but she didn't let that stop her from sending Jonas lots of love.

Chopra edited herself into a photo from the evening, and captioned the image, "I'm always with you @nickjonas. Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker."

Whether they're crying over each other's brilliance or sharing photo-shopped hugs, Chopra and Jonas' support for each other is downright inspiring.