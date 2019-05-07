Baby Sussex is here, and friends and fans alike are chiming in to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the newest addition to their family. Priyanka Chopra's royal baby post on her Instagram Story is short but sweet, and it's clear the actor is thrilled for her friend.

Chopra posted a screenshot of the Sussexes' official baby announcement on her Story, adding her own message on top. "Congratulations M & H," the actor wrote, adding a heart sticker as well. She and Meghan have been friends since long before the former Suits actor joined the royal family, so it makes sense she'd post a public message of congratulations for her pal.

Chopra and Markle met in 2016 at Elle magazine's Women in Television event that year. The two of them hit it off and started spending time together after that, doing things like seeing Hamilton together. And while they might not see each other as much now that Markle's in England, their bond still seems as strong as ever.

Plus, when the Sussexes got married last May, Chopra wrote a seriously sweet note about the royal wedding on Instagram. "You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty," the Quantico star wrote. "Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good."

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Story

In the Sussexes' official Instagram announcement, the royals shared that their son was born on Monday morning, weighing in at seven pounds and three ounces. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the Instagram post reads. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Prince Harry also spoke to reporters about the baby on Monday, and the @SussexRoyal account shared that footage, too. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," he told reporters. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined."

The new dad added a bit of praise for moms in general, too. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled," Prince Harry said to the reporters.

Other A-list friends, including Michelle Obama, also congratulated the Sussexes on their new addition. "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby," Obama tweeted on Monday.

Some of Markle's former Suits costars also joined in on the congratulations.

And, of course, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton shared their congratulations for the new parents by reposting the baby announcement to the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

The Sussexes haven't shared the baby's name yet, but it's clear that they're thrilled to be parents. And based on the flurry of Twitter and Instagram posts on Monday, they're being showered with love by family, friends, and fans alike.