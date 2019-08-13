We are not worthy of such gifts. As if chocolate chips weren't already powerful enough to take your cookies to a new level of bliss, you can now get Nestle Toll House Filled Baking Truffles. What is a Filled Baking Truffle, I hear you ask? Well, good question — think of it is a chocolate chip on blast.

They're basically bigger and better than your traditional chocolate chip and filled with goodness — so really, just like a teeny, tiny truffle. Instagrammer @CandyHunting spotted these new and exciting baking innovations and decided to share their deliciousness with the world.

"Get your ovens ready for fall baking! Nestlé Toll House is releasing new Filled Baking Truffles, starting with Pumpkin Spice and Sea Salt Caramel varieties," the post explains. "I should mention it's also perfectly acceptable just to eat these straight out of the bag." And yes, I will probably eat them straight from the bag. There's also a Peppermint Filled Baking Truffle variety, perfect for your holiday cookies — think of a York Peppermint Pattie but, you know, tiny.

And those are three very powerful flavors — with images of Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint, and Sea Salt Caramel popping up online, they really aren't playing around with the debut of these delicious innovations. Your cookies just got even more irresistible.

So how do you find these Filled Baking Truffles? According to Better Homes and Gardens, you can find bags of the Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint beauties retailing at around $2.66 at Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Kroger, Meijer, Schnucks Markets, and Supervalu stores — but they report that the Sea Salt Caramel options are exclusive to Kroger, at least for now, so you might want to keep your eyes extra peeled for those lovelies.

We were all very excited when Nestle Toll House got in on the edible cookie dough game, coming to the table with classic cookie dough and a peanut butter option. But even though edible cookie dough is very trendy at the moment, good ol' fashioned baked dough hasn't been forgotten. In fact, there are a lot of exciting changes in the baking scene.

We've had Unicorn Funfetti Mix, which to be honest is so painfully millennial that I'm surprised it took so long for it to show up and steal our money. There's been Nestle Toll House Unicorn Morsels, another way to totally change your cookie game, with unicorn-ready pink and blue swirls in every bite. And we've just had the ridiculously exciting announcement of Pillsbury Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies. These are ready-to-bake pumpkin cookies, but with splashes of cream cheese-style chips ready to make your autumn almost painfully delicious. Seriously, baking is not just Grandma's game anymore — though my grandmother was undoubtedly better at it than I am. That should go without saying.

But while there have been plenty of evolutions of the classic chip flavors and cake batters, putting actual truffles into cookies is a work of true inspiration. Why stop at chips if you can have gooey, stuffed delights making every cookie a wonder? The future is here and, thankfully, it's just in time for the fall and holiday season.