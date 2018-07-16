Lady Lemon of Orange County took nine sour lemons and turned 'em into a pitcher of sweet lemonade. Shannon Beador's post-separation journey will be a big part of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, and it sounds like it is a positive and healthy chapter. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the OC Housewife called life after the her split from David Beador "quite refreshing." She continued, "It really is. I'm kind of proud of where I've come so far."

As any RHOC viewer who has watched Seasons 9 through 12 knows, Shannon and David’s marriage veered into unpleasant territory over and over again. After Shannon learned of David's affair, the pair attempted to work things out for their three daughters, but the relationship ultimately came to an end some years later. And as bittersweet as the dissolution of this longterm relationship may be, Shannon seems to be in a great place. She told ET,

"I think that Single Shannon is fun. I feel like I'm back, so to speak. And, you know, I'm in control of myself. I get to make my own decisions and I'm excited about that."

Shannon reiterated this sentiment when she spoke with The Daily Dish on Monday. She told Bravo's site,

"Life today at this very moment couldn't be better. I am honestly happy. And it's not me trying to convince anybody that I'm happy. I'm happy. I pinch myself sometimes. I'm so grateful and blessed for the things that are going on in my life and for the people that I have in my life right now. So things are very good."

Shannon has not jumped into any serious relationships since her split, but she did tell ET,

"I'm excited about [dating]. It's kind of fun.”

As a diehard Shannon stan, it brings me all of the joy to hear she is doing so well.

On Oct. 27, 2017, People shared some huge, albeit not entirely surprising news: After 17 years of marriage, Shannon and David split up. The magazine’s website released this exclusive report the same day the RHOC cast filmed the Season 12 reunion. Shannon told her co-stars about her and David’s separation at the post-season sit-down. In a statement that was provided to People, Shannon said,

"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way. I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship."

Us Weekly reported Shannon filed for divorce on Dec. 1, 2017. The divorce is not yet finalized.

Shannon told ET she "didn’t really feel much" when she saw David in court for their divorce proceedings; she really is over it. As she explained to ET,

"I was a big proponent of keeping my marriage together, and now that we aren't together, as unfortunate as it is, it is the best and only decision. And I would never want to go back to that marriage."

She also said her present-day relationship with David is "not a good one," adding,

"Hopefully, someday we will be in that better, amicable position, and in a couple months, we’ll have everything settled, and so, be done … Chapter finished. Never to be reopened or reread."

The road leading up to this point was not an easy one, but at least it was not all in vain. Shannon has moved on to the next chapter for good and really does seem happy. And again, that is so fantastic to hear.

Forever rooting for you, Lady Lemon of Orange County.