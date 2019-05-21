These are three women almost everyone would love to be friends with. But when it comes to their actual friendships, Reese Witherspoon and Ellen DeGeneres can't help but argue over Jennifer Aniston and who's better friends with her. During Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Big Little Lies star and the daytime talk show host jokingly battled over who is closer with Aniston. Their conversation resulted in a hilarious debate — and DeGeneres literally calling Aniston on the phone.

Before getting to Aniston's call with DeGeneres, let's break down Witherspoon and the comedian's discussion about the former Friends actor. While reminiscing about dancing together at Aniston's star-studded 50th birthday party, DeGeneres asked Witherspoon, "Do you think you and I have a better time together than you and Jen?"

From this moment, the two leading women in Hollywood repeatedly went back and forth about their dear friend. Witherspoon answered DeGeneres,

"Well, I mean, Jen and I know each other better because we're really, really good friends and we just finished our television show that we have coming out together, it’s called the Morning Show."

DeGeneres hilariously replied,

"Yeah, she told me she needed a break, she was glad it was over."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Their discourse didn't stop there. Witherspoon added, "Oh, are you saying you’re better friends with Jen than me?" DeGeneres replied, "I don’t need to say it, it’s obvious. A lot of people know that." Witherspoon later jabbed, "Well, she told me that she was like so excited to work with me because she was just tired of hanging out with you." To that, DeGeneres said, "She'll say anything to make you feel better."

Obviously, they were just joking around, but like the funny person she is, DeGeneres ended up calling Aniston in front of the audience and after Witherspoon left the stage. At first, the Dumplin' actor didn't answer and DeGeneres got her voicemail. Aniston's mailbox was also full, so the Finding Dory star couldn't even leave a voicemail. For those wondering what Aniston's voicemail message sounds like, she simply says, "Leave a message, I'll call you back."

Eventually, Aniston texted DeGeneres saying she was on the treadmill and to call her back. So she did. Before getting into the Witherspoon debate, DeGeneres alerted Aniston that she was filming a show and that their conversation was not private. While exercising and breathing heavily, Aniston declared, "What? Oh, God. This is why I'm your friend, you know that, right?"

Then, DeGeneres explained to her friend, "So Reese Witherspoon, she somehow thinks that she and you are better friends than you and I are, and I just wanna settle this once and for all that you and I are better friends than Reese and you." Aniston's answer? She said,

"Yes honey, we’ve cleared this up. Haven’t we? Yes darling, that’s basically based on almost 30 years of knowing each other."

DeGeneres responded, "So it's done. Thank you, bye." She hung up immediately and basically cut off Aniston.

As you can see above, on Monday, Witherspoon posted a photoshopped image of herself with Aniston that made it look like they were vacationing together. She captioned the hilarious photo,

"Thank you so much for having me on the show, @theellenshow!! Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to watch it because Jen and I are on a much needed girls trip!"

Degeneres and Witherspoon's "argument" over Aniston is just further proof that these two have wonderful sense of humors and that being friends with the actor who brought Rachel Green to life really is as amazing as she seems. Really, it would be an honor to be friends with all three women.