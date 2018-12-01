The "Thank U, Next" video is finally here, the wait was oh-so worth it, and both Elle Woods and Jenna Rink are all about it. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner's responses to "Thank U, Next" indicate that they not only watched Ariana Grande's new music video (because how could they not?), but really love what the pop supernova did with their movies (because how could they not?). "Thank U, Next" tips its hat (er, its luxurious ponytail?) to four great flicks that came out nearly two decades ago: Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde. The Hannah Lux Davis-directed nostalgia fest almost "broke" YouTube after it dropped, and then bent and snapped its way into all of our hearts.

"Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande's Bend and Snap?!" Witherspoon tweeted after the music video debuted. "10/10 nailed it!" The Big Little Lies actor tells no lies.

Witherspoon played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, a comedy about a sorority girl who goes to Harvard Law, takes notes on a bright orange Clamshell iBook, changes a bunch of lives (and you know, literally saves someone's life), and teaches a salon full of people the bend and snap. The bend and snap is a move that, as the name suggests, involves bending over like you're looking for something you just dropped, and then snapping upright. It is a foolproof move one can break out when they would like to catch their crush's eye.

The bend and snap is featured in "Thank U, Next." And as Witherspoon said, Grande "nailed it."

She is not wrong.

And if there is anyone who is qualified to judge a bend and snap, it is Reese "Elle Woods" Witherspoon.

OK, Ari did change up the arms a bit, but there is a reason for that. And yes, we will get to that reason in just a moment, but not before we take a look at another wonderful tweet from Witherspoon.

Once again, Witherspoon is not wrong.

So about Ari's sliiiiiight amendment to the original bend and snap. In response to Witherspoon's posts about the "Thank U, Next" tribute to Elle's signature move, Grande tweeted,

"omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn’t come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love you more than words."

There you have it. Apparently, the "Thank U, Next" version of the bend and snap isn't exactly like the movie version because of legal reasons.

That response really channels the spirit of Elle Woods, doesn't it?

And after Witherspoon offered up her feelings on "Thank U, Next," another rom-com queen posted her reaction to the music video's shoutout to her movie. Friday evening, 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram,

"Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext"

Ari reacted to Jenna Rink's post accordingly:

Thank u, Razzle.