If Instagram had a Walk of Fame, Reese Witherspoon would have a star on it. She's prolific on the app, sharing moments from her everyday life and the latest news about her work. On Thursday, Witherspoon shared a new behind-the-scenes Big Little Lies photo from Season 2, introducing fans of the HBO show to a cute new character, a fluffy white dog named Jolly. It'll instantly make viewers even happier that the show is coming back.

"Introducing Jolly," she captioned the photo, which shows her sitting next to co-star Nicole Kidman on a wooden bench, holding the pooch's leash. "He has the best hair of all the cast !!"

The TV series, which is based on a bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, is one of the most acclaimed shows of the past year, winning eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. The internet was abuzz in January when it was announced that Meryl Streep would play Kidman's mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright.

Fittingly, Witherspoon, along with Kidman, shared the first on-set photo with Streep via Instagram on Friday, April 6. The photo showed Streep sitting beside a bed reading next to Kidman and her onscreen children. Witherspoon captioned the post, "Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store ! [star emoji]"

Witherspoon herself couldn't quite believe it when she found out Streep had agreed to join the cast. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, she told the host that Streep accepted the role in an email to she and Kidman. "And then I called Nicole and was like, 'Is this real life? Like, is this really happening?'" she recalled.

The entire cast of the show is set to return for Season 2, including Witherspoon, Kidman — who Witherspoon serves as co-executive producer with — Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Adam Scott. Alexander Skarsgard, who played Kidman's onscreen husband and whose character was murdered at the end of the first season might also make an appearance, according to People.

“I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not," he said at the Golden Globes in January, alluding to his character's possible return. "I feel OK right now but we’ll see."

Director Jean-Marc Vallée, however, has parted ways with the project. He previously voiced his disinterest in doing a second season of the show, telling Vulture in an interview in April 2017, "If we do a season 2, we'll break that beautiful thing and spoil it."

Instead, Andrea Arnold, who has directed episodes of the Amazon Studios series Transparent and the Oscar-winning short, Wasp.

The first season's plotline was based on Moriarity's book, but she is also writing the story for Season 2, which will consist of 7 episodes, with Season 1 showrunner David E. Kelley returning to write the episodes, and HBO also released some info about the storylines. While struggling to process Perry's death, all five of the main characters will face unique challenges of their own.

In addition to Streep's character, there will be a few more new faces in town. According to Deadline, Douglas Smith, known for his work on The Alienest will play Cory Brockfield, "an off-beat surfer, aspiring marine biologist," and co-worker to Woodley's character, Jane. They also reported that Crystal Fox of The Haves and the Have Nots and Den of Thieves actor Mo McRae have joined the cast as series regular Elizabeth Howard and recurring character Michael Perkins, respectively.

There is no word yet on who Jolly belongs to, or what role he'll play in the tumultuous lives of these characters, but Witherspoon will most likely answer all fan questions via her Instagram in due time.