Well, the secret is out. Guess the tabloids were right. As it turns out, two big-name celebrities are pregnant after all. And — surprise — they're both giving birth to beautiful little food babies. Kidding, of course. On April 17, Reese Witherspoon posted a birthday message to Jennifer Garner via Instagram, and playfully addressed their recent pregnancy rumors at the very same time. Oh, and there was wine involved. A full-bodied red and a rosé, possibly? One of them was pink-tinted and looked *quite* refreshing.

In the clip Witherspoon recently posted to her Instagram, she and Garner can be seen imbibing a few grown-up beverages together. After they both tip their glasses back and take some solid-sized sips, Witherspoon looks to Garner and says, "We really should not be drinking while we're pregnant." Garner laughs and replies, "Right," then Witherspoon adds, "This is a bad idea."

The two stars then proceed to compare the sizes of their bellies, with Garner telling Witherspoon, "Look at that!" while giving her tummy a little rub. "Mine's just a burrito, mine's just a burrito," Witherspoon jokes. "Mine's the size of an avocado," Garner kids, after which they both laugh and hug.

"Happy birthday to my hilarious friend @jennifer.garner!" Witherspoon captioned the video. "Here’s to raising our glasses and pretend babies together. What should I name my burrito??" she wrote, followed by the — yep, you guessed it — burrito emoji.

Now, in case you're confused about where all of this pregnancy stuff is coming from, allow me to explain. Around the middle of March, OK Magazine placed side-by-side photos of Witherspoon and Garner on their cover with the headline, "Jen & Reese Baby Bombshells!" and "Shock and Joy For Hollywood BFFs," according to E! News.

After Witherspoon came across a copy of the magazine herself, she took to Twitter to respond to OK's story. The actor shared a photo of the cover, and added a caption that read, "Hey Jen! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?"

Witherspoon posted the snap to Instagram as well, which ended up getting a cheeky response from Garner. "We are going to be the cutest imaginary family!!" Garner wrote in the comments, followed by two laughing-so-hard-you're-crying emojis. "I'll just go ahead and move in now," she continued, adding four heart emojis for good measure.

Witherspoon and Garner are some serious jokesters, and clearly have a ton of fun together. Back in March 2018, Garner — just like Witherspoon — dedicated a hysterical Instagram video to her friend in honor of Witherspoon's birthday. Garner's dedication had nothing to do with tabloid rumors, though, but it was total comedic gold in a very different way.

Garner got decked out in full-on marching band attire for the clip — she's talked openly about her experience playing in a marching band as a teen, FYI — and traipsed around a field while honking out "Happy Birthday" on a saxophone. Seriously — you have to see it. It. Is. Incredible. Pure gold.

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon!" Garner captioned the post. "I don't know why you're on my mind today," she wrote, followed by a string of cute emojis.

Those two. So cute. Keep the hilarious content coming, ladies. And keep us all filled in on your ever-growing food babies while you're at it.