Chocolate and peanut butter — the dream team, long lost siblings, the perfect match ... but are they ever foes? While many of us see chocolate and peanut butter as an unbeatable combination, with neither deserving more credit or worships than the other, there are some people out there who think — who dare to think — that one surpasses the other. Well, now these people have been given a voice, because Reese's Lovers Cups are here — Reese's Chocolate Lovers Cups and Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, to be precise. That's right. Neither is strictly peanut butter or strictly chocolate, so they both still give you the same pb and chocolate combo you know and love. What they do is provide new ratios that suit your tastebuds, whatever they may be.

Per a press release, the Reese's Lovers Cups will be available from the middle of April 2019. The regular size will come in with a suggested retail of $1.11, while the king size has a suggested retail of $1.66 which sounds like an absolute bargain. But, if you live in NYC, you may not have to wait that long to try these new lopsided editions.

Reese's lovers in NYC have a special opportunity to try the Reese's Lovers Cups early with the Reese's Swap Shop. On Tuesday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and Wednesday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, you can head on down to 321 Canal Street where you can do your very own Reese's swap. Bring something that you're willing to swap — anything that you might want to get rid of — and swap them for some new Reese's Lovers Cups, in the peanut butter or chocolate varieties. The Reese's team will decide just how many cups you get in your swap, but they have 10,000 cups to give, while supplies last.

For peanut butter and chocolate lovers, Reese's has certainly been going big for you in 2019. You can get their deliciousness in a Reese's candy bar, in a half-pound Reese's cup, or even in a Reese's Thins option, if you want something to floss your teeth with. But very few Reese's incarnations actually play with the sacred peanut butter and chocolate combination. It's a ratio that's too perfect to be messed with — until now. So if you've just been hankering for a little more chocolate or a little more peanut butter, this is your chance.

Hershey

It's a limited-time offer, per the press release, but the new cups should be coming to a store near you in mid-April. Maybe there will be such a huge outpouring of a preferences for one or the other (*COUGH* peanut butter *COUGH COUGH*) that it will alert the company that they need to provide a permanent range of peanut butter to chocolate ratios; only time will tell. For now, you can get your love of chocolate and/or peanut butter satiated — and that's always a beautiful thing.