Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 42 Clever Products On Amazon They Use Constantly

If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on something, it's always a good idea to pick and choose products that you know you can use over and over again. Reviewers are obsessed with these clever products on Amazon they use constantly — and, once you try them, there's no doubt you'll see what all the fuss is about.

In order to qualify to benefit from such a high distinction such as clever, a product doesn't necessarily have to reinvent the wheel — but it should do its job better or in a more unique way than most. You can use anything to store produce in your fridge. But the eco-friendly mesh produce bags on this list go that extra step by allowing for airflow so fruits and veggies don't spoil and they're kind to the environment.

There are a million places where you can store your remote control — and then lose it five seconds later. But the over-the-couch remote holder on this list provides roomy pockets for accessories and a removable tray for your drinks, because why shouldn't you benefit from both?

Clever can also refer to brilliant products like microfiber makeup remover cloths that don't require cleanser, shelf dividers to easily separate clothing, and space-saving hangers that cascade and can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

These are the products reviewers love so much they keep adding them to their carts. Give a few of your favorites a spin — and they might just become your staples, too.

1. A Unique LED Lamp With 360-Degree Light Panels TaoTronics Rechargeable Bedside Lamp $32 | Amazon see on amazon This unique LED lamp has a built-in 100-hour battery that can be charged with a USB cable. The 360-degree light panel is perfect for those times when you want a little bedside reading light without interrupting the person next to you. And it boasts adjustable brightness options to deliver the perfect amount of light.

2. These Stick-On Motions Sensor Lights For Dark Crevices And Corners AMIR Motion Sensor Light (3 Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon Shed light on every dark corner of your home with these stick-on motion sensor lights, which have an automatic sensor that goes on anytime you are within 10 feet of them. The budget-friendly lights shave money off your electricity bill and have double-sided adhesive pads so they can be safely placed anywhere. They come in two light shades: warm white and white.

3. A Rotary Vegetable Slicer That Can Prep Veggies In Three Ways Joseph Joseph Rotary Vegetable Slicer $13 | Amazon see on amazon Slice and dice your favorite vegetables and fruits in one of three ways with this rotary vegetable peeler. Its stainless steel blade types include standard, serrated, and Julienne. The multi-tasking device includes a potato eye remover and it's dishwasher-safe.

4. An Oven Rack Protector That Keeps Your Hands From Burning Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3 Pack) $9 | Amazon see on amazon Frustrated with accidental oven burns that seem to happen each time you cook? These oven rack protectors fit perfectly along the front of racks — precisely where your hand and arm are most likely to make contact with them and suffer from burns. They're made from heat-resistant silicone and come three in a pack.

5. This Therapeutic Roller Massage Ball For Every Aching Part Of Your Body Zongs Manual Massage Ball $7 | Amazon see on amazon This versatile roller massage ball can be used anywhere on your body — from your neck and head to the bottoms of your aching feet. It has 360-degree spinning action and can deliver both an intense or gentle massage, depending on how hard you press against it. It comes in four colors and is easily one of the most portable massage tools you'll find.

6. An Odor-Blasting Candle That Burns For Hours And Hours Smoke Odor Exterminator Candle $12 | amazon see on amazon When put to the odor-eliminating test, this candle passes with flying colors, according to thousands of reviewers. The orange-lemon scented candle can rid rooms of stale smells and even the smell of smoke, thanks to its enzyme-based formula. Better still: it will burn for a total of 70 hours — talk about bang for your buck.

7. The Shower Caddy That Lets You Enjoy A Glass Of Wine In The Bath SipCaddy $14 | Amazon see on amazon Position this suction cup shower caddy where you can reach it in the bath and enjoy a glass or two of wine while you relax. The caddy is made from strong, durable, and recyclable plastic, is dishwasher-safe, and comes in six colors.

8. A Sonic-Powered Cleaning Brush That Cuts Through Grease Sonic Scrubber $17 | Amazon see on amazon This sonic-powered cleaning brush accomplishes the impossible: it cuts through nasty grease and stubborn debris like not other cleaning tools. Thanks to its high tech, high speed oscillations, it delivers 3,600 scrubs per minute. Sorry, plain old sponge, but there's just no way to compete with that power.

9. This Adjustable Measuring Cup That Makes It A Cinch To Dispense Ingredients OXO Good Grips Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon see on amazon No matter how sticky the ingredients you're using — peanut butter, honey, you name it — this adjustable measuring cup has a unique silicone disk that acts like a plunger to dispense food for easier food prep. It can hold up to 2 cups, is fully adjustable, and can be cleaned in your dishwasher.

10. The Convenient Cherry Stoner That Removes Pits In Seconds Westmark Cherry Stoner "Kernex" $11 | Amazon see on amazon Every single about cherries is a delight — with the exception of their pits. But when you have this cherry stoner, which removes pits with ease in seconds, eating cherries is nothing but a picnic. The quality cast aluminum tool has a comfortable handle and is dishwasher-safe.

11. A Sturdy Coaster For Your Couch That Holds Drinks Steady CouchCoaster $25 | Amazon see on amazon There's no balancing act to worry about with this couch coaster — it's sturdy enough to keep your cups and glasses steady and in place. The one-size-fits-all drink coaster wraps over the arm of your sofa and has a weighty silicone body that stays put and wipes clean. Choose among five colors.

12. An Automatic Beer Bottle Opener That Takes Zero Effort HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener $7 | Amazon see on amazon Open bottles in a snap with this magnet-automatic beer bottle opener. The opener requires no more effort than for you to push down on it once. It's lightweight, made from quality stainless steel, and doesn't damage caps (just in case you're a collector).

13. The Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl For The Perfect Breakfast Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl $9 | Amazon see on amazon This deep divided bowl is a cereal lover's dream come true — pour cereal into one side of it, milk on the other, and never will the two have to touch until you decide it's time. This anti-soggy cereal bowl puts you in control of your breakfast so that your cereal is good and crunchy till the last bite.

14. This Space-Saving Laundry Bag That You Can Hang On Your Door Household Essentials Hanging Laundry Bag $11 | Amazon see on amazon Free up your floor space with this hanging laundry bag, which has a built-in hanger and can be stored on the back of a door or in a closet. The heavy canvas bag has a metal rim that keeps it open and a fully zippered back — so you can easily remove clothes on laundry day. And you can toss the bag itself into the wash when necessary.

15. A Scalp-Stimulating Shampoo Brush For Really Clean Hair Rolencos Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon see on amazon You can expect this shampoo brush to deliver an amazing scalp massage, while boosting circulation and even helping to alleviate dandruff. The brush fits in the palm of your hand and helps to work shampoo into your hair, but it's equally as great when used on dry hair for a relaxing massage.

16. The Scrap Trap That Fits Under Counters KitchenArt Scrap Trap With Scraper $15 | Amazon see on amazon Make messy counters a thing of the past by positioning this scrap trap under counters when you're prepping food. The trap comes with a scraper, which fits right on its side, and it can hold up to 2 quarts of food peels and crumbs.

17. This Cosmetics Travel Bad That Unfolds Flat So You Can See Your Makeup Lay-N-Go Cosmo Cosmetic Bag $29 | Amazon see on amazon This cosmetics carrying case wraps up into a drawstring bag that's easy to take with you. Once you arrive, it folds out flat so that you can easily see all of your makeup for faster prep time. The water-resistant nylon bag has a Velcro front storage pocket and a liip around the bag that keeps items from rolling off. It comes in 10 colors.

18. These Washable Mesh Bags That Keep Fruits And Veggies Fresh Lotus Produce Bags $17 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of spending money on fresh fruits and vegetables only to watch them wilt and rot in a matter of days? Solve this money-sucking problem by kicking plastic bags to the curb and replacing them with these mesh produce bags, which allow air to flow, preventing moisture from wrecking food. You'll get nine bags in total — in small, medium, and larger sizes. The bags have secure drawstring ties and are washable and reusable.

19. An Adjustable Rolling Pin With Pins So You Get Perfectly Thick Dough Each Time oseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin $14 | Amazon see on amazon Roll your dough to the perfect level of thickness each time when you use this adjustable rolling pin, which has four removable colored rings in 1/16-, 1/6-, 1/4-, and 3/8-inch sizes. The pin itself is made from quality beech wood and it comes with multi-colored or blue rings.

20. The Electric Mug Warmer That Keeps Coffee And Tea Delicious For Hours VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $22 | Amazon see on amazon Work and life sometimes gets in the way of enjoying that cup of coffee or tea in one sitting — but that doesn't matter one bit when you have this electric coffee mug warmer, which keeps beverages warm for hours. The plug-in warmer has three temperature settings (because hot to you may just be lukewarm to your coworker) and an automatic timer that turns the device off after four hours for safety purposes. It has a waterproof surface, because spills happen, and comes in three colors: black, wood, or white.

21. This Simplified Label Maker That Offers Different Font Styles Brother P-touch Label Maker $30 | Amazon see on amazon The options you'll have when creating labels are limitless when you use this simple label maker. The tool offers 27 templates, a variety of font styles and sizes, and will store up to 30 of your labels for future use. It's so easy and fun to use you might just find yourself making excuses to label everything in your home and office.

22. A Pair Of Shelf Dividers For A More Organized Closet Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) $13 | Amazon see on amazon You may not be able to do much about the size of your closet, but you can always make it more organized and convenient to navigate. And this pair of shelf dividers will help tremendously — they slide over standard shelves and lock in place so you can separate sweaters from towels from linen. They come in four colors: bronze, chrome, platinum, and white.

23. An Over-The-Sofa-Arm Remote Control Holder That Stays In Place iLemon Couch Remote Control Holder $35 | Amazon see on amazon No more guessing games about where the remote controls could be — store them in this couch remote control holder and you'll always find them in the same sweet spot. The PU leather holder sits securely over the arm of your sofa and features three pockets and a detachable tray for drinks.

24. The Ultimate Cauliflower Chopping Tool That Works Better Than A Knife Chef'n Stalk Chop Cauliflower Prep Tool $8 | Amazon see on amazon Trying to prep cauliflower or broccoli with a knife is a laborious, painstaking task that often ends with veggies all over the counter and floor. This cauliflower prep tool works so much faster and easier than a knife and pops those florets right off, according to reviewers. There's a reason why it boasts a perfect five-star rating: it really works

25. This Burger Press For Delicious Customized Stuffed Burgers Or Sliders Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press $12 | Amazon see on amazon Whip up your own customized stuffed hamburgers, turkey burgers, or veggie burgers with this three burger press. The press is amazing for adding a variety of ingredients to your chopped meat and will shape patties into perfect circles so that your burgers aren't just delicious, but are pretty to look at, too. It even comes with a slider insert if you prefer fun finger foods.

26. An Eco-Friendly Grocery Bag That Stays Upright In Your Cart Lotus Trolley Bags (Pack of 4) $36 | amazon see on amazon Help the planet and help make your grocery shopping trips a little easier with this pack of four reusable and eco-friendly grocery bags, which have extended handles and removable rods that are designed to sit over grocery carts and stay upright. Each colorful bag can hold up to 50 pounds and can be repurposed to be used at the beach, on trips, and anywhere you need them.

27. The Sandwich Maker That Delivers More Interesting Lunches Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker $18 | Amazon see on amazon Build a better lunch with the help of this sandwich maker, an electric press with non-stick plates that can fit up to four sandwich portions at one time. The press is perfect for making grilled cheese, miniature pizzas, and any other hot creation you have in mind, and it locks and stores upright to save space.

28. An Accessories Hanger That Saves Major Closet Space InterDesign Handbag Hanger $9 | Amazon see on amazon Hang this vertical accessories hanger in your closet and use it to store handbags, scarves, ties, and other accessories on its six rounded hooks. The sturdy steel storage piece frees up major room in small closets and doesn't require a second of installation time — hook it on a closet rod and it's ready to go.

29. This Safe, All-Natural Stain Remover For Stubborn Spots Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover (3 Pack) $10 | amazon see on amazon No matter how stubborn a stain you're dealing with – grease, chocolate, red wine, blood - this is the all-natural stain remover that can tackle it. Made with hypoallergenic, non-toxic ingredients, this formula cuts right through the worst stains and lifts them up from carpet, clothing, upholstery, and other surfaces. One reviewer writes: "I have been using this product for about 2 years now and it gets tough stains out, even things that have been washed and dried multiple times. There’s almost nothing it won’t remove... from dirt to food anything u can think of with little kids."

30. A Multi-Tasking Coffee Grinder With Options For Every Coffee Lover JaavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder $24 | Amazon see on amazon There isn't a coffee type this manual coffee grinder can't churn out with ease. With a built-in adjustable grind selector that boasts 18 settings like French press, cold brew, espresso, and more, the quiet manual grinder works fast and works well. Even better: its slim design frees up counter space and makes it perfectly portable.

31. The Mess-Free Juicer With A Dome Lid And A Helpful Measurement Cup Prepworks by Progressive Dome Citrus Juicer $7 | Amazon see on amazon Take the mess out of juice prep with this convenient manual juicer that features a dome lid and measurement markers along the side. Juice up to 1 cup of oranges, lemons, and limes, and transfer juice from the cup to a bowl or pan with ease (and without spills).

32. These Magical Microfiber Cloths That Get Rid Of Makeup Without Cleanser Danielle Erase Your Face Cloth Set (4 Piece) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Remove every last stitch of makeup, including waterproof mascara and eyeliner, with these gentle microfiber makeup cloths, which don't require a drop of makeup remover or cleanser to work. Run the cloth under water to activate it, gently remove makeup, and toss them in the washing machine so they can be used again and again.

33. The Cascading Hangers That Make A Small Closet Feel Spacious House Day Black Magic Hangers (10 Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Get the most out of a small closet when you use these convenient cascading hangers, which come 10 in a pack, to hold up to five garments on each hanger. These strong hangers can be hung vertically or horizontally, which frees up major space.

34. A Drain Cleaning Snake That Picks Up All Of Those Nasty Hair Clogs Vastar Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover (3 Pack) $6 | amazon see on amazon You don't want to trust your drain and pipes to just any tool. These drain snakes are loved by more than 1,800 reviewers because they dig deep into drains and have tiny hooks that capture hair clogs and debris to unclog your drain fast. One reviewer writes: "Since moving into my apartment, my bathroom sink and bathtub took forever to drain. I bought Multiple De-clogging solutions but they didn’t assist or help much with the problem. When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it I went to work, within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains. it’s disturbing/disgusting yet weirdly satisfying because now my sinks drain!!"

35. This Unique Brownie Pan That Makes It Possible For Everyone To Get An Edge Piece Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon see on amazon Know how everyone's always clamoring for the corner brownie or the brownie with crispy edges, but there just aren't enough to go around? This brownie pan solves that dilemma with a unique design that ensures every piece you cut comes with a chewy edge. The nonstick pan makes it easy to spread your brownie batter and its shape also ensures for even cooking throughout.

36. These Genius No-Show Knee-High Socks That Keep Your Legs Warm Keysocks $12 | Amazon see on amazon Enjoy the comfort and warmth of knee-high socks with the genius invention that is no-show socks in this hybrid pair of no-show knee-high socks. Made from polyester, nylon, and Lycra, these black socks keep your legs cozy-warm and can prevent friction and blisters from pants while allowing you to wear your favorite flats and slip-on shoes without noticeable socks peeking through.

37. The Clever Cat Groomer Disguised As A Cat Toy Catit Senses 2.0 Self Groomer Cat Toy $4 | Amazon see on amazon Nicely trick your cat into grooming their fur by simply mounting this brush toy onto a flat wall or corner surface (adhesive strips are included) and letting your kitty discover and play with it. The cat groomer comes with a pouch of catnip located in the inner brush compartment, just in case your cat needs to be coaxed into approaching it.

38. An Eco-Conscious Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Are Free Of Chemicals Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls $1 | amazon see on amazon A number of dryer sheet brands contain questionable chemicals that may not be entirely safe for you or the environment. These eco-friendly wool dryer balls, made from New Zealand wool, are free of toxins and chemicals and will take wrinkles and lint out of your clothing. The set of six balls also shorten your drying time, can be reused for more than a thousand loads of laundry, and will save you money in the long run.

39. This Coffee And Espresso Press That Makes Drinks In Seconds AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon see on amazon Take this coffee press with you anywhere to make 1 to 3 cups of coffee or espresso in mere seconds. With a microfilter that keeps grinds out of your cup and a compact design that comes with its own tote bag, this is the ideal travel coffee maker that you'll wind up using at home, too.

40. An S-Shaped Massager That Hits All Of Your Trigger Points Body Back Massager $30 | amazon see on amazon This S-shaped handheld massager is so easy to handle and has 11 numbered knobs that hit all of the right trigger points for total comfort in your neck, back, and shoulders. The full-body massager weighs less than 2 pounds and alleviates muscle aches and pains in no time.

41. A Shoe Cleaner Kit For Just-Like-New Sneakers Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $18 | amazon see on amazon Restore your sneakers and shoes and make them look brand new with this shoe cleaning kit, which includes a powerful concentrate and a brush with tough bristles. The kit is compatible with all washable shoes and sneakers. One reviewer writes: "At first I was hesitate to buy it because I’ve purchased other brands and I was never super impressed BUT this stuff works wonders! It takes a little scrubbing (using the scrubbier provided with the cleaner) but I’m so impressed! Used it to clean my white converse, and my sons all white Vans and they both look brand new."