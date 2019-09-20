Earlier this year, Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Kenya Moore as happily married and pregnant with her first child during a cameo appearance on the Season 11 finale. But on Thursday, Sept. 19, Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly announced their split via statements they shared with People. Kenya told the publication,

"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."

Marc's statement to People said, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period."

While Kenya appears to thrive in front of the camera Marc seems like a very private person. Marc did not appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 until the second to last episode even though he and Kenya were married for the whole season. Kenya didn't even confirm her own husband's name at the beginning of the season. Instead, she referred to him as "baby." The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June 2017, before their relationship was made public.

Kenya, Marc, and their daughter Brooklyn just did an interview on The Tamron Hall Show on Sept. 16. During the family interview with Hall, Marc shared his perspective on being someone's partner while going through IVF, which is how they conceived their daughter Brooklyn. Bravo's The Daily Dish revealed that Marc said during the interview, "There’s a lot of disappointment, expectations, and you also have to be prepared for disappointment so just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, and being just positive and being behind her is what it’s really about."

Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported that Kenya was by Marc's side when he hosted a benefit in honor of the Black Man Lab in Atlanta on Sept. 17. Kenya was not a cast member on RHOA for Season 11, so fans did not get the same glimpse into her private life that she shared from Season 5 to Season 10 of the Bravo reality show. During her absence from the show, all fans had to go on was Kenya's social media presence and public appearances. As far as viewers knew, Kenya and her family seemed happy via her family photos on IG.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is currently in production and Kenya is back in the cast — but without Marc this time.