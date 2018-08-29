The first part of the Real Housewives of New York reunion centered around Bethenny Frankel's fights with, well, all of her fellow cast members, but it looks like in the second part, which airs on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET, it's time for Bethenny and Carole Radziwill to go head to head. And, lest anyone worry that all of their verbal jabs were unfounded, they've brought the receipts to prove that they have every right to be furious with one another.

In a clip from Entertainment Tonight, the two housewives appear to be at each other's throats, arguing over Carole's accusations that her former friend was nothing but a "bully" to her during Season 10. After she appeared to place the blame for their falling out at Bethenny's feet, Carole claimed that she had never said anything "negative" to or about Bethenny, which prompted the SkinnyGirl founder to fire back that it was all done "in interviews, cause she can’t say it to my face."

From there, Bethenny asked for examples of times when she had been a "bully" to Carole, prompting the latter to take out her phone and read off a list of insults that she claimed Bethenny had leveled her way throughout the season. (Yes, these two are so mad at each other that they started taking notes.)

“What she does is, she creates this narrative, this false narrative about me,” Carole explained while reading off the list in order to attempt to explain her issues with Bethenny. “This false narrative that I’m some girl who’s this, this and this… it’s completely false, half of it is lies."

Based on the preview that Bravo released after last week's reunion installment, it looks like host Andy Cohen didn't buy the fact that this entire fight was just one-sided. In the clip, after the host suggested that both Bethenny and Carole "bashed each other" on the show, Carole fired back, telling him that he was "full of sh*t," adding, "I didn't bash her on the show! Are you kidding me?"

Bravo on YouTube

As for whether or not her "receipts" helped her make her case against Bethenny, well, that's up to parts two and three of this reunion to decide.

Despite the fact that Bethenny seemed to be the one housewife on the receiving end of everyone's anger during the Season 10 finale, it appears that all of this in-fighting and score-keeping really took its toll on Carole, who announced in July that she decided to leave the franchise after filming was completed. Per People, Carole declared that she was "happy to leave frenemies behind" in a statement, before noting that she planned to focus more on her journalism career. Her statement continued:

"After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament."

In addition to the "frenemies" line, Carole also appeared to take a dig at Bethenny, saying, "I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next."

Now if only fans could get an "accurate" account of what actually caused the end of Bethenny and Carole's friendship, then everybody could go home happy.