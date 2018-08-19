Join me, if you will, on a journey back to more innocent days, when Game of Thrones hadn't yet revealed its true capacity for pulverising its viewers' fragile hearts. Remember when Richard Madden's Robb Stark was still alive, and the scenes of the Red Wedding weren't permanently branded on the insides of your eyelids? Madden just reminisced about those happier days to iNews — and made a pretty bold claim about how the series will end. So what's Richard Madden's theory about the Game of Thrones ending?

"Jon Snow saves the day and kills everyone," he told iNews. Wait, what? Is he allowed to say that?! Unfortunately, you guessed correctly — Richard Madden is pulling our collective legs. He told the newspaper, "People often ask me if I know what’s happening next," adding, "I don’t, but I’m going to start making things up." That's just cruel, Madden; haven't you hurt us enough?

I'll let him off, however, because it turns out the Red Wedding wasn't easy for him either. "It was riddled with a lot of other things for me because that was my family for five years,” he told iNews. "There was a death of the character and then a death of a big chapter in my life."

OK, so Richard Madden doesn't actually know how Game of Thrones will end. Someone who does? One Emilia Clarke, better known to GoT fans as Daenerys Targaryen — and she offered Vanity Fair a somewhat unsettling glimpse of Dany's final appearance. "It f**ked me up," she told the magazine. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is..." Sounds horribly ominous, doesn't it? Seems safe to assume Dany's more brutal tendencies will define her final trajectory.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, spoke to the Wrap about the Game of Thrones finale; while he didn't reveal as much as Clarke, he did promise that the ending weaves all the threads of the narrative together. "There were none of those horrible — you know shows where it’s a murder mystery and at the very last minute you find out it doesn’t make sense?" he said. "But here all the pieces fit into this massive jigsaw puzzle." Even to an insider like Coster-Waldau, the ending came as a surprise: he said, "I’ve spent so many years working on this and been guessing and trying to figure out how this will end — and when I read it, some of the parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising."

Sophie Turner, or Sansa Stark, is also in possession of the most closely guarded secret in television. She, too, was a little more guarded than Clarke, telling Digital Spy, "For me — without giving anything away, I guess — I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show's ending really is." Sounds like none of the popular fan theories have nailed it, either — Turner added, "People have come up with so many fan theories about how it's going to end, and who will end up where, and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I'm very satisfied with that, and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that, too." All very mysterious, isn't it?

One ousted cast member who does know how Game of Thrones will end is Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell before her cruel death by wildfire. She told a probing reporter from the Irish Sun, "Well, I do know how it ends, but I can’t answer your question, sorry! I’ve been disciplined in keeping secrets for a good five years, when I was part of the show." She added, "I was told the ending by someone on the show and even though I know how it does, I am just dying to see how they get there."

Another implication that the show's ending will be a twisty, unpredictable one, then. Can someone at least inform me exactly how profoundly the Game of Thrones conclusion will mess me up? I need to know just how many reruns of Brooklyn Nine-Nine I'll need to recover.