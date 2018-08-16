One soap star has just entered the Celebrity Big Brother house that is a pretty surprising addition considering her recent accident. Roxanne Pallett's car crash only happened last month but fortunately, the former Emmerdale star appears to be doing well if tonight's TV appearance is anything to go by. When she rocked up to introduce herself to host Emma Willis, the star looked the picture of health, although confessed she was riddled with nerves. After everything she has been through recently, it was lovely to see her looking so well.

In July, the 35-year-old took place in a stock car race, competing against her Minster FM breakfast show host Ben Fry. But things took a turn for the worse when Pallett crashed on the Scarborough racetrack. As The Sun reports, it took two hours for firefighters to cut the actress out of the wreckage.

"She tried to overtake Ben on a bend and was travelling too fast and smashed into the concrete wall on the track," a source told the paper. "Fortunately, she was wearing a helmet and race gear."

Pallett fell unconscious for 30 seconds after the incident. When she was finally freed from the car, she was promptly airlifted to a hospital in Hull. The incident left her with two sprained wrists and a lot of bruising. While she is now feeling much better, the soap star is still awaiting the results of a CT scan, according to the BBC.

"I've never felt pain like it," Pallett said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain. "It's something you never expect to happen to you and it's just a bit of a blur still, to be honest."

Pallett famously played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale from 2005 to 2008, later appearing in the likes of Casualty and Waterloo Road. She has also had previous reality TV experience, starring in Dancing On Ice in 2009. She lasted for a good eight weeks so may show the same resilience on CBB.

Pallett's accident came with some much nicer news. The star has announced her engagement to steel worker Lee Walton, admitting to OK! that the couple decided to marry a week after meeting.

That may sound shockingly quick but the story of how they met is pretty cute. 40-year-old Walton told the magazine that he came across Pallett while searching #ElvisPresley on Instagram. "I'm a massive fan and I saw her [Graceland] post," he recalled. "I recognised her from when I used to go round to my parents' place every Friday night. My dad is a big Emmerdale fan so he'd always have it on, and Roxanne stood out."

After talking online for a while, the pair finally met at a Yorkshire pub in December. "We were kissing within five minutes!" the CBB housemate told OK!, explaining that Walton asked her to move in and marry him a week later. "I know it sounds crazy but I knew my heart!" she said.

Forget Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. These two are where the love is at right now.

Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5, daily at 9 p.m.