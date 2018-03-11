A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther may currently be battling it out for the top spot at the box office, but both films' respective directors are making it very clear that there's nothing but love circulating between the two of them. To celebrate A Wrinkle in Time's theatrical debut this weekend, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler penned an open letter to Ava DuVernay, the director of A Wrinkle in Time, on Friday, March 9 — and you might want to grab a tissue (or a few) for this one.

DuVernay's highly-anticipated sci-fi film officially hit theaters on Friday, and to celebrate the occasion, Coogler took to espnW to dedicate an "ode" to the groundbreaking director. Throughout the letter, Coogler calls DuVernay "one of my heroes" and praises her not only for everything she's created, but also for her commitment to inclusion and representation. He starts off the letter, writing:

"Ava DuVernay is someone who makes the impossible look easy. It's why I feel privileged to call her my big sister. I met her in 2013, but she's one of those people who you feel like you've always known."

Coogler goes on to explain how he admired DuVernay long before he had the pleasure of meeting her, citing the two "amazing" films she directed before leaving her job as a Hollywood publicist as well as her work on 2014's Selma, in which "she took one of the most sought-after scripts in Hollywood and turned it into the best film about Dr. Martin Luther King that anyone will ever make."

He continues, calling DuVernay a pioneer and highlighting the 45-year-old's decision to use an all-female team of directors for her show on OWN, Queen Sugar.

"Ava is a pioneer. She makes the most distant dreams and ideas a reality. She made a show called 'Queen Sugar' and mandated the use of female directors and key creatives a full two years before the great Frances McDormand shared with the world what an inclusion rider was. Ava is inclusion, equity and representation."

The friendship between Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler is so admirable, and Coogler's letter from this weekend isn't the first time that they've publicly supported each other's work — this is actually something that happens regularly. Shortly ahead of the Black Panther premiere, DuVernay congratulated the film's cast and crew in a tweet mentioning the time she and Coogler spent editing their films together.

"We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler!" she tweeted alongside a photo of the official posters for both films.

And once Black Panther did make its way to theaters, DuVernay congratulated Coogler once again after the film's record-breaking opening weekend that pulled in $241 million.

Since then, Black Panther has broken even more records, making $1 billion at the box office and passing The Dark Knight as the second-highest grossing superhero movie of all time. According to Deadline, A Wrinkle in Time is set to end its debut weekend with $33 million. Because of their incredibly diverse casts, both films have become cultural phenomenons and could easily be called two of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.

Along with their friendship, the success that's currently being achieved by Coogler and DuVernay is just a small reminder of the fact that there's so much power in people rooting for each other to succeed. Here's hoping you find a group of friends and colleagues who can support you as much as Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay support each other.