Red carpet season is here, and that means fashion and beauty fans have a lot to look forward to. From what celebrities will wear on award show carpets to how their beauty looks could change, there's a lot that could happen. Sandra Oh's curly bangs may be one of the best red carpet moments so far.

In case you missed then, the Critics' Choice Awards were held Sunday night, and tons of talented actors walked the carpet. From Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu to A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga, there was no shortage of celebrities on the scene. While there were some killer looks on the red carpet, bangs seemed to be a major trend according to PopSugar. While all those who chose to wear the style looked incredible, Sandra Oh's curly bangs were definitely the best look of the night.

For the award show, Oh wore her hair down and in voluminous curls. The style also featured some serious 70s glam vibes with curly bangs that stopped just at her brows. If a look can manage to be glamorous but also ultra fun, Oh's bangs totally achieved it. With a chic and classic black and white color blocked gown accented with jade earrings, the look was perfection.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, it's far from Oh's only look so far during award season. The actor made history just a week ago when she hosted the Golden Globe Awards with Andy Samberg. Thanks to her hosting duties, fans of the Killing Eve star got more than a single red carpet look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh's Golden Globes looks were totally different from her 70s glam at the Critics Choice Awards, but they were just as amazing. Given that Oh's curly bangs were kind of the star of her look this weekend, they present a great contrast to her more Hollywood star glam at the Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the red carpet for the Golden Globes, Oh wore a gorgeous white column silhouette gown with dramatic ruching and and bold structure at the shoulders. Her hair was pulled back in what could be called modified old Hollywood victory rolls. The whole thing was incredibly glam.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she hit the stage to open the show, she'd somehow managed to pull off a bomb quick change into a gorgeous red suit dress and voluminous curls.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Oh didn't just how the show. She also won the globe itself! While accepting her award and after the show during interviews, she had yet another hair change with her dark locks pulled back into a high bun.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The best look, though? It was probably her black jumpsuit, sneaker, and diamonds combo. While her hair in her final ensemble looks quite a bit like her hair at the Critics Choice Awards, the addition of the bangs made her look totally different in the best way.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What's the moral of the story when it comes to Sandra Oh's curly bangs? Basically, that all red carpets need more Sandra Oh with bangs, without bangs, wearing a bun, wearing sneakers, giving old Hollywood vibes. Basically, just more Sandra Oh.