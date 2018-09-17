In a White House as volatile as President Donald Trump's, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has turned out to have impressive staying power. As much time as she spends in the spotlight, though, there's still not a lot of information about her out in public. For example, you probably know nothing about how Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares for press briefings — but now, thanks to a new profile of her from the New Yorker, you've got an insight into that process.

Sanders didn't offer a comment on this part of the profile, but Sanders' deputy Raj Shah told Paige Williams at the New Yorker that instead of the "mishmash of a process" that took place with former press secretary Sean Spicer, Sanders' preparation is much more regimented.

Shah said that after Sanders' team puts together a "press guidance" package of talking points, which Sanders then goes through and "internalizes," as Shah put it to the New Yorker. The next step, according to Shah, is the "murder-board" session.

A murder board might sound rough, but it's a tool that you may want to employ the next time you're preparing for a big presentation. According to Business Insider, it was developed in the U.S. Military as a way of preparing people for oral exams.

For a murder board session, according to Business Insider, you gather together a group of people who will ask you all of the worst, toughest questions about your presentation, so that you'll be prepared for those questions during the real thing.

More to come ...