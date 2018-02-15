Another day, another news story about former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. In an interview with People magazine, Parker said there's no "feud" with Kim Cattrall. Full stop. This is something that the actor has been repeating for years without seeming to be heard by fans or the media, so maybe it's time that we finally start listening?

According to People, the interview for their next cover story on Parker was conducted before the latest headlines about the pair. But, in the actor's own words,

"I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

The exact nature of their relationship is always either fraying, fraught, fine, or fraudulent, depending on what tabloid you're reading and when. But now that Parker has insisted there's nothing negative going on between them, perhaps that polite statement on the matter should be the last word in the conflict.

Though there were rumors (many exaggerated) of discord between Cattrall and Parker for years, the reports of a "feud" between the former co-stars was recently reignited by the talk of a possible Sex and the City 3. The media painted Cattrall as a "diva" who was holding up negotiations for the film. Eventually, Parker spoke to People about it, but even then it was just to say: “I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening]." The movie isn't happening, and Parker said that some people that would have been involved with it are disappointed it wasn't moving forward. From her words, it's likely as simple as that.

Of course, that simple idea stands in stark contrast to the rumors that Cattrall went out of her way to stop production on a third Sex and the City film, which the actor has denied. But, according to Parker, there's no feud, and no real conflict. And, even if there was a problem in the past — as both Parker and Cattrall have been open about there being good days and bad days on set — Parker is neither admitting to the negative nor discussing it at this moment. Which seems like the healthiest option for everyone right now.

So, perhaps it's time to leave this story of a feud behind. The narrative only resurfaced due to a tragedy in Cattrall's personal life, wherein her brother Chris was reported missing and was later found deceased. The actor then posted an Instagram that referred to Parker as "hypocrite" for reaching out to her when the news broke. (Bustle reached out to Parker's reps at the time, but did not receive an immediate response.) Parker has not addressed that specific conflict in the news, but it sounds, from her latest interview, that she's as tired of addressing the reported drama as fans are of reading about it.

Basically, all we need to know at this time is that Parker wishes to (respectfully) put rumors of their feud to rest, and the two should be given the privacy to deal with their respective situations in peace.