As of the wee hours of the morning on May 11 (or the late hours of the evening on May 10, if you're on Pacific Time), Saturn retrograde 2020 officially began its nearly five month backspin that'll hang over our collective heads through Sept. 29. Saturn is one of a whopping five retrogrades taking place this spring, which means we'll all have a lot of growing, reflecting, and refining to do in our lives before we move forward on anything too major.

Saturn is the planet of responsibility, time, and restrictions, and its transits tend to be a little bit more severe in nature. This planet has a tendency to force boundaries on us and show us tough love in order to teach us important life lessons. During this year's Saturn retrograde, all zodiac signs should be prepared to reevaluate their personal boundaries, relationship to authority figures, and most of all, their responsibilities. "Saturn retrograde isn’t a bad transit," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "It’s a time when we reevaluate our commitments and see what we wish to invest time in."

Is your sign in for a roller coaster ride through Saturn retrograde, or just a casual coast? Read on to find out. Here are the zodiac signs Saturn retrograde 2020 will affect the least.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

During this year's retrograde, Saturn will be working with you on fine-tuning your philosophical and spiritual outlook on life and becoming more confident in your belief system, which is actually a fun and exciting personal exploration. "This will be a time of contemplation and commitment around spiritual beliefs," Stardust says. There might be a mild existential crisis or two in store for you, Taurus — but also trust that you'll come out of this transit with a lot more spiritual wisdom than you started with.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This year's Saturn retrograde period for you, Leo, is all about finding a balance. You're a busy bee, and you've learned a lot over the past years about how to manage your day-to-day routine and grow within relationships. Now, it's time to step back and decide what's working and what's not. "The focus [of Saturn retrograde] will shift from being commitment-driven in partnerships to a routine in your daily life," Stardust says. Work with Saturn's restrictive energy to look at your life from a new perspective and decide how to manage your time so you can truly have it all.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Saturn retrograde is here to help you refine your communication skills as a tool for your growth and success, Scorpio. "You’re learning to use such words when needed, not without cause," Stardust says. This process is teaching you to speak your truth, set boundaries with words, and become more discerning about what you say. While it can be challenging in the moment, once you get more comfortable with this cosmic upgrade to your communication style, you'll find that your interactions are much more effective and rewarding.