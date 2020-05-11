Get ready to strum to the tune of tough love this year, because Saturn retrograde 2020 officially began May 10 and lasts through September 29, so we'll have a lot of time to dig through our archives when it comes to our sense of duty, relationship to authority, and way of relating to our work.

Saturn in astrology is all about being responsible, working within restrictions, and teaching you lessons. "Being the ruling planet of time and karma, when Saturn retrogrades, karmic debts are sorted out by blending the past with the present and the future," astrologer Narayana Montúfar tells Bustle. "Saturn's retrograde periods are excellent for reviewing what we have learned within Saturn-ruled themes like boundaries, discipline, responsibilities, and authority."

Because it's a longer transit, we'll have more time to sort through our issues, but that doesn't mean it'll be without its challenges. "In 2020, retrograding Saturn will be forming two catalyzing squares to intense Mars, [and] this is when we are most likely to feel the heavy weight of responsibility and reality checks," Montúfar says. "But the thing to remember here is that, as a fair and wise teacher, Saturn retrograde will bring rewards our way — especially if real efforts were made during the time it was direct."

Check out how Saturn retrograde 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Now is the time to figure out when and how to say no to things at work, Aries. "Saturn's presence in your career sector has been teaching you a lot about boundaries when it comes to networking," Montúfar says. "You may have to adjust these boundaries and even need to take a break from those who are not appreciative of you." Be discerning: You don't have to accept every single career opportunity that gets flung in your direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Saturn retrograde is transforming the way you see and relate to the world, Taurus. "You have been assessing [what you've learned in] previous years in order to come up with an ideology on life that works for you," Montúfar says. "Now's the last chance to fine-tune your findings. Focus only on the beliefs that continue to serve you, and feel free to cut cords with any that are past their sell-by date." Trim away any old beliefs and dump the philosophical baggage that isn't helping you grow into the person you want to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Saturn teaching you lessons about rebirth and transformation over the past couple years, you've probably felt inclined to go inward to figure out your personal boundaries, Gemini. "Hopefully you have been taking advantage of this year’s introspective vibe, because if you haven’t, Saturn retrograde will force you to do so," Montúfar says. "Digging in will help you find deeper sources of nourishment for your soul — it’s totally worth it!" Don't be afraid to explore beneath the surface of your desires.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Saturn has likely put you through the ringer when it comes to your interpersonal relationships lately, Cancer, and you're probably feeling frustrated by all the love drama. "[The past year] must have felt like a total burden, but the learnings have been priceless," Montúfar says. "You are at the end of this journey, and this is the last chance to reflect on the level of responsibility you bring to your most important relationships." It's time to integrate the lessons you've been learning in love with faith that there's a romantic light at the end of the tunnel.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your day-to-day life probably looks entirely different than it did a few years ago, doesn't it, Leo? That's because Saturn has been nudging you toward revamping your longtime habits — definitely not a fun lesson to learn, but a huge tool for your personal growth. "For you, this retrograde is all about fine-tuning the new lifestyle you have built for yourself in order to inject more balance into your life," Montúfar says. Up the self-care during this retrograde, and stick with your healthy new habits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No one wants to feel restricted when it comes to the way they experience pleasure and fun, but Saturn has been forcing you to reevaluate how you use your creative energy, Virgo. "[Have you lost] any sense of fun and creativity lately? If your answer is yes, then this retrograde is an amazing opportunity to bring the joy back into your life by focusing on the simple pleasures life has to offer," Montúfar says. Start building up your sense of pleasure with the small things now, then watch it blossom once Saturn moves forward again.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're entering a new phase when it comes to the responsibilities in your home life, Libra. "Saturn has [focused you on] the theme of building a secure nest or taking care of your family," Montúfar says. "As Saturn retrogrades, use this time wisely to meditate on how you can best support your loved ones without forgetting about your own needs." While supporting your inner circle is good, you're also learning you honor your own boundaries. Take things as they come.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've spent the past years discovering new ways to express yourself, Scorpio, and now it's time to start building your confidence in these skills. "Your Saturn journey has been about learning how to communicate in many different forms," Montúfar says. "Whether your progress has been through writing, speaking, painting, or even filming, use this retrograde to pat yourself on the back for a job well-done." While you've still got lots to learn, this backspin can be a time to pause and celebrate your growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your relationship to your finances, assets, and overall value has been defined and refined over the past couple years, Sag, and now's an opportunity to start applying all you've learned to your real-life experience. "Saturn has taught you very valuable lessons about money and your connection to your own sense of self-worth," Montúfar says. "Use this retrograde to review your new financial situation, as well as all the different ways you can earn some extra money."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you enter Saturn retrograde, you do so as an entirely new person, Capricorn, as you've learned more hard lessons over the past years than you can count. "Saturn comes back for one last dip in your sign before leaving for good at the end of the year," Montúfar says. "You have changed and matured so much over the past two years, but don’t lose your focus just yet — there is one last, very valuable lesson on the horizon, and the rewards will be sweet once 2021 arrives." Once it's all over, you'll realize that you wouldn't change your growth for anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your spiritual boundaries have been tested lately, Aquarius, and you may have found yourself questioning everything you believe and feel. Now's the time to start trusting your intuition. "Saturn has been working its magic, bringing important messages and psychic guidance your way," Montúfar says. "Listening and paying attention will set you up for success — especially as Saturn prepares to enter your sign at the end of 2020 for a two-and-a-half-year stay."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your friendships have been in a state of flux lately, and you've been learning a lot about how stand up for yourself and work as part of a group. Get ready to put those new skills into practice now, Pisces. "During this retrograde, revisit your personal connections and decide which ones are worth the work, and which are on their way out," Montúfar says. Don't keep spending energy on things and people that don't vibe with your higher purpose.