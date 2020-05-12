Spring is delivering us five different planetary retrogrades, so we've all got some cosmic slowing down and growing up to do. Perhaps the most growth-inducing of all the transits is Saturn retrograde 2020, which began May 10 and lasts for nearly five long months, through Sept. 29. Retrogrades in astrology are all about encouraging us to press pause on our lives and start re-assessing the trajectory we're on.

Saturn's retrograde is here to help us define our boundaries, embrace our responsibilities, and accept some of the tough lessons we've learned over the past couple years. "Saturn retrograde isn’t necessarily a bad transit," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle."It will make us reassess our goals and relationships to make sure we access our goals."

We'll all be asked to rethink our boundaries and the way we work toward what we want during this retrograde, but depending on where Saturn is hitting your personal birth chart, you're likely to feel the energy differently — and there are a few signs who are likely to feel the retrograde shifts more intensely. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs Saturn retrograde 2020 will affect most.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Saturn retrograde is putting pressure on your career sector, Aries, so your ability to set boundaries and work toward your goals will be put to the test in a major way. Think of this as a time to prove yourself. "Your professional goals are changing, making you want to become the boss in your endeavors," Stardust says. During this retrograde, understand that hard work does pay off, and don't be afraid to climb mountains in order to reach your dream career destination.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your one-on-one relationships have felt like a dizzying roller coaster over the past couple years, Cancer, and this retrograde is likely bringing all that love life drama to a head. "Relationships will be put to the test, as you’re deciding who and what you want to commit to," Stardust says. While it may be intense, you're also coming at things with a whole lot of wisdom and experience now, which will help you see things more clearly.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've been putting in a ton of self-work when it comes to rebuilding your foundations and addressing some deep-rooted issues, Libra — and all that effort is bound to pay off as you work through this retrograde, as your personal growth will make leaps and bounds. "Your inner desires and passions are changing," Stardust says. "Ebb and flow as you grow." Lean into your familial safety net as you navigate this new terrain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Saturn spending the majority of its retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, you'll be feeling the retrograde's shifts and tough life lessons on a personal level — and you'll likely see it reflected in your view of yourself, as well as your role within your partnerships. "Relationships may be put to the test, but you’ll get through this if you have the determination to make partnerships work," Stardust says. If you approach the retrograde struggles with authenticity and stay true to yourself, you'll keep winning the battles and come out the other side with a much stronger sense of self than you've ever felt before.