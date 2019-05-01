Happy anniversary, Savage x Fenty! Rihanna's lingerie brand is officially one year old, and the actor, singer, and business mogul's line of undies is celebrating by dropping all new styles for its customers. The new Savage x Fenty bra styles feature convertible straps and strapless options, so no matter what you choose to wear out to celebrate Rihanna and her brand's big birthday, you can rock Savage underneath — or on top because, let's be honest, these pieces are gorgeous.

Last year, under a year after her mega-successful Fenty Beauty launch, Rihanna announced another venture — a range of size-inclusive lingerie. Now, a year after that announcement and subsequent launch, the fashion, beauty, and music mogul has an incredible array of sought-after (and sometimes sold out) products. Whether you want a classic pair of pajamas, something sexy, or just your every day comfortable undies, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line has it, and it's all happened in under a year. That's a lot to celebrate.

Now, just in time for the anniversary, the brand is getting another expansion with the introduction of convertible and strapless bras in several nude shades. Even outside of the brand's anniversary, the timing couldn't be better. With spring here and summer well on its way, the need for more customizable undergarments comes as well. Whether you need something to go under that off-the-shoulder romper or racerback sundress, Savage x Fenty now has it.

The new styles launched May 1, and like all of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty range, the new convertible and strapless styles will be size inclusive. The pieces begin at a size 32A and extend to a 46DDD. As for the prices on Savage X's products, they range from just $12.50 to $115. If you've been looking for the perfect bra for summer, the new Savage x Fenty anniversary drop may just be for you.

Savage X and Rihanna also dropped a range of lacy pastel lingerie for spring on the brand's one-year anniversary. The product line includes bralettes, bras, thongs, high-waisted panties, sleepwear, and items for intimate play.

The color palette includes off-whites, rose, and light purple colors. There's also a line of heart pasties in several nude shades, along with play accessories in white or black.

Of course, dropping new styles isn't all that Savage X and Rihanna have done to celebrate the one year mark. The brand released an exclusive video commemorating the occasion with never before seen footage of Rihanna as she works on the collections.

SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA on YouTube

In the video, Rihanna say, "My vision for the Savage X brand has always been having women feel confident in expressing themselves. I tried to keep all of those things in mind when I was approaching the design aspect of this line." She goes on to explain that design work has no limits when it comes to Savage X. Whether it's something comfortable or sexy, it can all be created within the brand.

As for what's next, Rihanna says in a press release that the brand has always been about people who "haven't felt considered before," and that's not going to be changing any time soon. "We have accomplished so much in one year," she says, "and we are going to continue to have fun and push boundaries. I'm excited for what's to come."

While the designer may not have given specifics on the upcoming launches for Savage X Fenty, fans can shop the new convertible and strapless bra styles just in time for the brand's anniversary. Keep your eyes peeled. You never know what amazing things Rihanna has planned next.