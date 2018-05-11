Savage x Fenty's Models Are So Diverse Because Rihanna Is Actually A Champion

There's no one else who could walk the Met Gala red carpet on a Monday and then launch a brand on Friday other than Rihanna. The actor, singer, and beauty mogul has now officially launched Savage x Fenty lingerie, and she's not just giving her fans some stunning pieces. She's also making a bold statement about the evolution that fashion industry needs to take when it comes to diversity. Because she's Rihanna, and she's changing the world one industry at a time.

In case you hadn't heard, Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty lingerie line dropped last night at midnight eastern time. While lines to shop the multi-collection debut have been outrageously long, there's a good reason. These pieces are gorgeous and range from everyday T-shirt bras to sexy, cup-less teddies. However, it's not just the designs that are diverse.

Before the brand officially launched, fans knew that Rihanna would be offering an inclusive size range with bras ranging going to size 44DD and panties reaching size 3X. While there's always room for expansion, it's a great start for Savage X, but Rihanna didn't stop there. Her dedication to diversity extended into the very models wearing the items for shoppers on the site itself.

If you go to the Savage x Fenty website to shop, the first think you may notice is that there is no dedicated plus size section. Instead, if you shop different style sections, you'll find that both plus and straight size models can be found wearing the pieces. While the plus sizing and straight sizing are shown on seperate models, it's refreshing to see women of different sizes modeling the pieces.

Also, plus models on the site are different from many traditional brands' model choices. Instead of the typical hourglass figure in a size that balances the line between straight size and plus size, Rihanna's plus models have diverse body types, and different plus bodies are shown in all types of Savage x Fenty pieces.

The other thing to take note of is Rihanna's range of nudes. The singer chose models with a diverse range of skin tones, from very fair to deep skin, and she seems to have crafted nudes with these skin tones in mind. After all, nude doesn't just mean beige, and while other brands have started to realize this, Rihanna did it straight out of the gate.

In fact, Rihanna has an entire section of the site dedicated to showcasing her nude range. The brand features seven different versions of a nude with the lightest shade, Bare, being practically white and the deepest shade, Cavier, being black.

Of course, the diversity in both size and skin tone makes total sense for Rihanna given her other majorly successful venture Fenty Beauty. The makeup brand debuted last September to much fanfare, and it definitely lived up to the hype. Not only did Rihanna drop the brand in mega-beauty retailer Sephora, but with the launch, she also dropped a whopping 40 shades of foundation proving that inclusivity is integral to pretty much all of her business ventures.

Combine that with the incredible models and marketing materials from Savage x Fenty, and you've got a queen that you can stan forever.

If you want to shop Rihanna's ultra-inclusive lingerie brand, the Savage x Fenty website is officially in business. Simply head over to the site and get shopping.

If you're worried about the price tag of such a well conceptualized brand that's fronted by a celebrity, don't be. Savage x Fenty won't break the bank. It's affordable, diverse, and sexy as hell, what more could you want from a brand? The fact that it's Rihanna's company is just one hell of a bonus.