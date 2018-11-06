With all of the reboots and remakes happening, it's hard to imagine that TV shows of the '90s or '80s could infiltrate the entertainment landscape anymore than they already have, but now there's a whole new platform that's serving up nostalgia: Instagram. Gone are the days when Thursdays' #TBTs were the only times when Instagram users would take time to reminisce about the past, because NBC is re-releasing Saved by the Bell on Instagram with a totally different look from the original episodes.

The show that ran from 1989–1992 provided so many young audiences with a hilarious show that they could relate to, and now Gen Zers and young Millennials are getting a chance to get familiar with the show that launched Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez's careers. Even though IGTV allows users to post videos that last up to 60 minutes, E! reported that episodes of the Saved by the Bell Instagram videos will run between 4-6 minutes. You can check out NBC Entertainment's Instagram page now, where a few new episodes of Saved by the Bell have already been posted, each showing the beginning, middle, and end plot points.

Not only are the new episodes condensed for time's sake, but they're also edited so that they can fit on your iPhone's whole screen. That means that the new episodes use split-screen to show two people who might be sitting together but would get cut out on the original wide-screen shot. You also get some fun new '90s-esque graphics and subtitles that highlight various lines. In other words, it's Saved By The Bell, but with an Instagram makeover.

In one episode, Zack Morris (Gosselaar) makes out with Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) in the school play, which is a rap version of Snow White, after the two get carried away during rehearsal. Jessie's boyfriend, A.C. Slater (Lopez) confronted Zack about suspecting that Jessie liked another guy, causing Zack to spit out his water with perfect sit-com timing. Later, Zack's girlfriend Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) and A.C. found Jessie and Zack kissing — which they'd been doing to try to discover if they had feelings for one another — and both couples broke up. In the end, though, Jessie and Zack changed the rap lyrics of the play so that A.C., who played a "dwarf" could kiss Jessie.

The mini episode on Instagram misses a few key details from the episode, which was Season 4's 20th, like that Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) saw Jessie and Zack kissing and then later confronted Jessie about it. You also miss out on the audition sequence and a scene showing Jessie lamenting about how sexist the story of Snow White is. Of course, as NBC points out on Instagram, you can also see full episodes of Saved by the Bell on the network's website, and you can also catch full episodes on Hulu.

For now, NBC has released six mini-episodes of Saved by the Bell on Instagram, and they're worth watching even if you're not a fan of the show. This could be the future of TV, or maybe a whole new medium of entertainment, and it's interesting to see how full 30-minute episodes can get cut down and re-edited for phones. If nothing else, it's always fun to watch more Saved by the Bell!