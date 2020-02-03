Jennifer Lopez and Shakira lit the Super Bowl 2020 stage on fire with a halftime performance that had everyone at the watch party on their feet. Shakira belly danced and rocked out on her guitar; J.Lo salsa-ed like there’s no tomorrow and showed off her expert pole dancing skills.

Besides giving us some quality, high-energy entertainment, the stars also delivered several major fashion moments during their 12-minute performance. Yes, time was of the essence, but they still managed to squeeze in a total of five outfit changes, proving that they’re the indisputable queens of multitasking.

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez’s stylist duo, told The Hollywood Reporter that 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes were created for J.Lo and her 130 dancers. All of Jen’s looks were Versace — fitting, given her longtime loyalty to the Italian couturier. “We knew we wanted Versace to do the costumes immediately,” Zangardi told THR. “Nobody does stage costumes like them when it comes to a Jennifer Lopez performance, especially at this level.”

Considering J.Lo was the face for Versace’s Spring 2020 campaign and has been close with Donatella Versace for decades, their Super Bowl collab makes complete sense. “Versace was really excited to work with us and Donatella was involved from the very beginning,” Zangardi said. “We all sat down while we were shooting the campaign last year, went through our ideas and the set list, and she has been signing off on everything along the way.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every single look that Jen and Shakira rocked on the Super Bowl stage.