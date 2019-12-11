Selena Gomez has been switching up her hair looks a lot as of late, but her most recent mane makeover might be our favorite one yet. On Wednesday, Selena Gomez debuted bangs that are so chic, they'll have you asking the age old question, "Should I get bangs?"

According to Elle, Gomez is in London for a holiday trip, and while there, the "Look At Her Now" artist went on a bit of a fashion marathon, first wearing a '60s-esque zebra print faux fur coat from Mango and then changing into an all denim ensemble. While her fashion moments were major, Gomez's hair change is equally as striking. The singer is now rocking wispy blunt bangs, according to an Instagram photo posted by her stylist Marissa Marino.

On Dec. 11, Marino posted a paparazzi photo of Gomez getting out of her car in London and captioned the image, "New shag for London promo," with tags for Gomez's beauty team and an emoji showcasing a brunette with a pair of scissors. While many celebrities opt for clip-in bangs to fake the look, Gomez's new chic style appears to be the real deal.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While Gomez's bangs are her most recent look, she's gone through multiple hairstyles since returning to the music scene with "Lose You To Love Me." In her single's music video, Gomez rocked ultra-long waves with a hint of caramel along the length. However, in her next video for "Look At Her Now," she combined two of the hottest hair trends in one by rocking both blonde and brunette at the same time in one high ponytail.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

At the 2019 American Music Awards, though, Gomez's long locks were gone and replaced with yet another on trend style: a shoulder grazing bob. According to Marino, the bob wasn't real, but it did allow Gomez to participate in the short hair trend that seems to be going around Hollywood at the moment.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, Gomez has switched up her look again with wispy, blunt bangs. Unlike that bob, though, this style seems to be here to stay.