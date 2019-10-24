Selena Gomez's Two-Tone Pony In "Look At Her Now" Is Actually A Massive Trend

The bob is taking over Hollywood, but it's not the only major trend that's happening. Celebrities dramatically switching up their hair color from blonde to brunette and brunette to blonde is also taking over. Selena Gomez's pony in "Look At Her Now" takes that trend in a whole new direction.

It's a great week to be a Selenator: Gomez is officially back on the music scene, and the singer has released not one but two singles this week. Her first single "Lose You To Love Me" is alleged to be about ex Justin Bieber and is more of a self-love ballad than a party hit.

Enter: "Look At Her Now." Gomez's latest single, complete with a very Janet Jackson-esque music video is the anthem fans were looking for. In the video, Gomez just happens to be rocking a massive beauty trend.

For the new empowering pop anthem, Gomez appears on screen dancing in a full, shiny vinyl co-ord set with a white crop top underneath. Sure, a vinyl co-ord is hard to look away from, but her two-tone, blonde and brunette ponytail steals the show.

Like the dancers surrounding her, Gomez wears a high, braided ponytail. However, unlike the others, her looks features both brunette and blonde locks.

The choice to combine the hair colors not only makes the singer stand out among her dancers, but the look could also be capitalizing on the trend of stars moving back and forth between blonde and brunette.

Gomez is in good company when it comes to iconic brunettes and blondes taking on new colors. Back in July, model Bella Hadid who, like Gomez, is known for her dark hair went full-on blonde and majorly twinned with sister Gigi Hadid. While some may attest that blondes do have more fun (a la fellow participant in the trend, Britney Spears), Hadid soon returned to her roots.

In September, Hadid's fellow model Kendall Jenner — yes, another iconic brunette — stunned fans when she appeared on the Burberry runway as a blonde. However, just like Hadid, the change didn't last long, and she was back to brunette in a flash.

While Gomez may not have taken the plunge into coloring her hair like her famous counterparts (that braided pony is likely a clip-in), she definitely just rocked the brunette to blonde trend in a whole new way.