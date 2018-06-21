Selena Gomez is taking a stab at horror. On Wednesday night, filmmaker and photographer Petra Collins posted a series of clips and photos from her new creepy new short film starring Selena Gomez like you've never seen her before.

The pair previously worked together on the music videos for Gomez's songs "Bad Liar" and "Fetish," the latter of which featured some surreal imagery — including edible soap — but Collins' short goes quite a few steps further, taking the dreamlike quality of "Fetish" and turning it into a nightmare.

Collins shared clips from the film, titled A Love Story, on Instagram on June 20 — A Love Story will premiere on Instagram's new IGTV platform on a soon-to-be-announced date, according to E! News. In one clip, Gomez kicks around the dirt-covered yard of a house before she wanders inside and the camera cuts to a shot of a disembodied finger hanging from the ceiling on a string. In another scene, Gomez lies in a bathtub while a prosthetic face peers up out of the water. She hunches over the mask before trying it on as she hums to herself.

Gome is later shown eating icing off her leg with a butcher knife, and sucks on an eyeball — the images all set to eerie whistling noises and the sound of creaking chairs. It's truly creepy AF, so don't watch it by yourself at night.

Collins, who has also directed music videos by artists like Cardi B and Carly Rae Jepsen, toldVanity Fair in May 2017 that she and Gomez had been planning a project like this one. "I love The Exorcist and the things that come from inside you, the things that are a little more subtle, and things that you deal with from inwards, and I feel like it’s something Selena and I both love talking about ... that topic is sort of dear to us," Collins said.

The short, which features text written by So Sad Today author Melissa Broder, is Gomez's second on screen appearance in recent weeks, as she just dropped the cinematic video for her contribution to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, "Back to You," on June 5.

The musician, whose last live action film In Dubious Battle came out in 2016, has been steadily working on the follow up to her 2015 album, Revival, but the artist told Billboard in May that she's taking her time. "There's no date, there's no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I've collectively put away," Gomez said. "I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready."

Gomez confessed that one reason the album has taken longer to make was that she was somewhat nervous about following up Revival. "This has been building for maybe two years. I was really happy with Revival, but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record," she told the publication. "Because for me, it could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had."

Not only is Gomez working hard on her upcoming album, she's also diving back into acting. And, as evidenced by her new short film with Collins, Gomez is ready to step into new territory on screen. While there's no word on when the singer's new album will arrive, here's hoping she enlists Collins for its accompanying visuals. Until then, fans can check out A Love Story — just make sure you leave a light on.