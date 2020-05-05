Selena Gomez hit it big when she released her highly anticipated album Rare in January. But quarantine has forced her to transform from singer and actor into... an amateur chef? Selena Gomez will host a cooking show on HBO Max, where she'll be asked to tackle an issue most TV chefs haven't had to face: making delicious meals while in quarantine.

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series, ten-episode order for Gomez's new show, which is currently untitled. Each episode will see the Disney alum link up with a different master chef remotely as she learns the art of cooking by tackling different cuisines, according to an HBO Max press release. Most of all, she'll be dealing with the struggles of being a quarantined chef, like "smoking ovens and missing ingredients." Stars, they're just like us!

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food," Gomez said in a statement. "I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef." However, she also warned viewers not to expect expert-level cooking from her in the series. "I definitely don’t have the formal training though!" she said. "Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

Gomez has indeed proclaimed her love of food and the process of making it, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, when all of us were forced into quarantine, she shared a photo of herself cooking on Instagram, along with a list of things she's been watching and listening to while at home. In fact, her penchant for cooking goes back years. In a 2017 Vogue interview she even cooked dinner for her and the writer, making green enchiladas and chile relleno casserole.

Gomez's cooking show will premiere later this summer, while HBO Max will launch on May 27. If everyone is still in quarantine when the show airs, at least we'll gain some new culinary skills.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.