Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Got Matching Tattoos

Calling November the month of Selena Gomez may be a safe bet. The singer and actor has released not one but two singles to massive applause. Now, she's making headlines again for another type of art: a tattoo.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Gomez posted slides to her Instagram stories featuring fellow singer-songwriter Julia Michael and her getting matching tattoos. In the images the "Lose You To Love Me" singer added to her stories, fans see both she and Michaels backstage as they each get new bits of ink. In a caption, Gomez wrote, "It's tatted...my arrow points to you forever," before showing the new tattoo which is, well, an arrow.

The symbol is small and minimal with no added embellishment, and it's an exact match to Michaels's ink except for one thing. In the following slide, Gomez and Michaels take a photo together that shows their new matching arrows are on different hands so that the arrows will point inward toward one another when combined.

As for Michaels's posts about the ink, they reveal she and Gomez actually drew the arrows themselves backstage at her show. Tattoo artists Brad Reis and London Reese then tattooed each woman seemingly after the show where Gomez joined Michaels on stage.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez and Michaels have been friends for some time now, and just a day ago, the "Look At Her Now" singer helped Michaels celebrate her birthday with a prom-themed party. Gomez, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello were all in attendance at the event.

The pair aren't just friends, though. They're also musical collaborators. According to People, Michaels helped write Gomez's first number 1 single "Lose You To Love Me" as well as her other recent release "Look At Her Now." The pair have also worked together on Michaels's single "Anxiety" that released earlier this year.

Gomez and Michaels aren't the only famous best friends to get matching tattoos, though. Prior to their reported falling out after the alleged Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods got matching ink. Model and actor Cara Delevingne also has a friendship tattoo with fellow model Jourdan Dunn, and while brothers (though also likely friends), Nick and Joe Jonas have the same bits of ink as well (that just so happen to be arrows just like Gomez's and Michaels's tattoos).

Clearly, matching friendship ink isn't going out of style. Fans just have to wait to see which celebrity BFFs are next.