Even though she used to have the most followed account on Instagram, Selena Gomez is certainly not oblivious to the kinds of problems that social media can create. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, as reported by Variety, Gomez spoke about the downsides of social media, and explained why she's so particular about what she posts these days.

After stepping back from the spotlight to take care of herself last year, Gomez has been slowly but surely re-entering the public eye in recent months. Her latest appearance in Cannes was in support of her new film, The Dead Don't Die, but she ended up using her platform to discuss the dangers of social media.

While speaking to the press, Gomez explained,

"I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes."

Yeah, she's not wrong. There are definitely lots of people who seem to be more tuned in to social media instead of important current events.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez then admitted that she feels like, "It’s pretty impossible to make it safe at this point." Again, fair point. There are some positives to social media too, though, like giving celebrities with massive followings the opportunity to connect with their fans in meaningful ways.

She recognized this as well, telling the crowd, "I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it." For example, Gomez has recently used her page to share a photo with Oprah from The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Event or post a Mother's Day tribute to her own mom.

Even so, the star explained, "It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it."

That's definitely good advice, especially since Gomez is speaking from personal experience. In September 2018, the singer decided to take a hiatus from social media. "Update: taking a social media break," she captioned a post on Instagram at the time. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

She'd end up returning to Instagram in January 2019, but her posts have definitely been a lot less frequent than before she took her three-month hiatus. That's not a bad thing, of course. And actually, you know what? The fact that she doesn't post all the time now makes it *that* much more exciting when she does decide to post.

Gomez has millions of fans — more than 150 million on Instagram alone, to be exact — so her opinions and suggestions definitely don't fall on empty ears. Hopefully, some of her followers will take her advice, set some social media limits, and maybe spend a little more time enjoying the real world.