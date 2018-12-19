Selena Gomez has been out of the public eye after reportedly entering a mental health facility in October. But on Tuesday, new photos of Gomez with her friends were posted to Instagram, suggesting she's doing much better. A source confirmed to People that Gomez is now at home after she entered an East Coast facility following a panic attack. And while Gomez is still taking a break from social media, the photos shared by some of her friends show the group having a fun time in the snow. (Bustle reached out to Gomez's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In the fall of 2018, Gomez had two health emergencies due to low white blood cell counts, and during her second hospitalization, she reportedly suffered an emotional breakdown, according to TMZ. She also announced a break from social media before then, so fans have been eager to receive any updates about Gomez. "She's feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy," the source told People. "She's spending time with friends and family."

Photos of a snow tubing trip adventure from actor Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin highlight that the "Back To You" singer is getting some quality time with her friends. Franklin's photos showed there was a group of at least 10 people for the trip, and both Franklin and Madison's posts featured a smiling Gomez.

As Gomez's social media has shown, she has a lot of supportive friends. And even though one of her most famous friends, Taylor Swift, wasn't present for this outing, Gomez showed support for her pal by rocking a Reputation sweatshirt in the snowy cold.

One of her other supportive best friends, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017, because of the singer's lupus diagnosis. After Gomez sought mental health treatment, Women's Health spoke to medical professionals about how lupus treatments and kidney transplants can suppress the body's immune response. This can lead to a low white blood cell count, which may result in persistent infections, fatigue, and headaches, among other symptoms. The physicians noted how this can take a toll on a patient mentally.

While Gomez's health is a personal matter and the public doesn't know exactly what she was going through, it's understandable that her mental health would be impacted by her chronic medical condition. Gomez has also talked about her battles with anxiety and depression in the past. In an interview with 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford (Gomez produces the Netflix series) for the March 2018 editions of Harper's Bazaar, Gomez discussed how she was focusing on her "health and my well-being" this year. "I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place," she said.

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome," Gomez said at the time. "There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."

It seems as if Gomez lived by this statement, since she took the time to receive mental health treatment. And it's wonderful to see her surrounded by friends and laughter now that she's back home.