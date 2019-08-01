A new month means new makeup deals. Sephora's August 2019 deals and rewards are here and a fresh batch of benefits, perks, gifts, and free samples, such as a Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush lipsticks, are now available for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program.

Here's a recap about how the Beauty Insider program works, along with tips on how to maximize your membership. Beauty Insider is free to join and you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you earn VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you are upgraded to the top tier VIB Rouge status. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards and benefits. However, new Beauty Insiders operating at the base level membership will still enjoy discounts and freebies.

The Beauty Offers section of the Sephora site features samples and free gifts with purchases. The Sephora Rewards Bazaar includes trial-sized products and epic experiences that you can't purchase with cash. Instead, these items are redeemed by cashing out your accrued Beauty Insider points. Some Bazaar items are available for just 100 points. Others are valued at a whopping 25,000 points. Most Bazaar benefits tend to sell out swiftly so it's best to scoop something up as soon as its available. These verticals are updated several times a month. Therefore, it's a good idea to bookmark them and check back.

Also, the Sale section of the Sephora site is full of deals and discounts available to any and all shoppers.

Below are the nine of the best Sephora deals and rewards for August 2019.

1. Living Proof Frizz No More Set

Tame those pesky flyaways with this four-piece collection of anti-frizz faves. You will need to cash in 500 of your Beauty Insider points to score this Living Proof set. It's a great opportunity to get acquainted with the brand's hair wares.

2. Complimentary Giorgio Armani Clutch

Beauty Insiders have access to this vintage-looking red Giorgio Armani clutch with the purchase of select fragrances from the brand. It's an online-only deal that requires the "LUXECLUTCH" code.

3. Free Trial-Sized Fenty Beauty Lipstick

Fenty Beauty reinvented the concept inclusion in the makeup industry with 40 shades of foundation. The brand's matte lippies are ace, too. Shoppers can grab a free sample of Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Thicc upon spending $25 online. The "MATTELIP code is required to redeem this mauve shade.

4. Free KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

Greek yogurt tastes yummy. It can be also a creamy treat for your skin. A trial-size of KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser is yours for the taking with a $25 online purchase and the "YOGHURT" code.

5. Free Prada Bag & Sample Set

What's better than hot pink Prada makeup case? Oh, pretty much nothing. Shoppers can receive a bag and sample with the purchase of select Prada fragrances. Just punch in the "CANDYCHIC" code and you'll be able store cosmetic valuables in this pretty, travel-friendly pouch.

6. Free Michael Kors Tote

You can always use a new tote for commuting to the office or for quick shopping trips at Target. This golden Michael Kors tote is free with purchases of select fragrances from the brand, like Wonderlust. The "GLAMTOTE" code is all you need to get it.

7. Free Foundation Sample Set

If you are in search of a new foundation formula, this deal is too good to pass up. It allows you to take several brands for a test drive. Upon spending $75, you can try five sample-size foundations. When you shell out $50, you get three samples. It's available for online purchases with the "FOUNDMINE" code.

8. SUPERGOOP! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

For just 100 of your Beauty Insider points, you get a sample of SUPERGOOP's invisible yet effective sunscreen. It's easy to tuck the tube into your bag and you can rest assured your skin will always be protected.

9. Urban Decay Moondust Palette

Over in the Sale section, Urban Decay's Moondust eyeshadow palette is half-price. It's less than $25, which makes it a super shimmery steal.

Some of the Sephora freebies from July 2019, such as the Make Up For Ever lippie and the face masks, are still available.

You can come away with a total product haul if you are a Beauty Insider. The sample sizes allow you to try new things with no commitment. There are other offers, sales, and deals to explore but these are some of the very best. Until next month...