Sephora’s VIB Holiday Bonus Event Is Back

You may feel like your wallet has been hit by a truck thanks to Black Friday sales, but hold on because there's another major deal coming just in time for the holidays. The Sephora VIB Holiday Bonus Event is back. The event is yet another opportunity to snag some of your favorite beauty brands at a discount.

According to a post in the Community section of the Sephora website, the Holiday Bonus Event is coming back for 2019, and the deals start right after Cyber Monday. In the post from a Sephora administrator, the brand lets customers know that the sale — titled the Sephora Holiday Hooray — is set to begin on Dec. 4. Like all of Sephora's VIB events, though, there are certain tiers and dates specific to your Beauty Insider status, and unlike the VIB Sale, there is a minimum purchase amount regard in order to participate.

Sephora VIB Rouge members will kick things off. The Holiday Hooray begins Dec. 4 for those lucky ones who spent $1000 or more during the year. They'll receive $25 off their purchase of $75 or more. Next up, there are the VIB members. The sale starts the following day, Dec. 5, for members who dropped $350 during the year. Their Holiday Hooray discount will be $20 off a $75 or more purchase. Finally, there are the Beauty Insiders. Those who are simply signed up for Sephora's loyalty program, will get $15 off their $75 or more purchase beginning the same day as VIB members, Dec. 5

The Sephora 2019 VIB Bonus event works a bit different than the retailer's typical VIB sales in other ways as well. Not only is that $75 minimum purchase required, but you can only use the shopping code, 2019HOORAY, once during the Dec.4-Dec. 17 period. During the VIB event, your discount applies continuously. However, after the hit your wallet potentially took during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that may not be such a bad thing.

Like the VIB sale, though, you are able to take advantage of the discount both in stores and online. If you happen to have gotten an early Christmas present in the form of a Sephora gift card, you can still get the Holiday Hooray discount even when using your gift card. However, there are the usual exceptions to keep in mind when shopping. The Ordinary, Dyson, and MAC's Viva Glam don't qualify for the promotion, and it can't be redeemed on in-store services or for the purchase of gift cards.

If someone got left off your holiday gift list on accident and you missed snagging a deal for them (or yourself) on Black Friday, Sephora's 2019 VIB Bonus Event gives you a second chance to score a discount.