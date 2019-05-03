If you've been thinking of stocking up on some of your spring and summer makeup, skin care, and hair care favorites, you've probably already heard the good news. The 2019 Sephora VIB sale is here, and the Sephora VIB deals are too good to miss this year. Whether you're a Rouge member who has snagged 20% off or are a VIB level shopper who's landed a 15% discount, it's time to get to shopping.

Sephora's VIB Sale is a twice annual event. Typically, the retailer hosts the sale in the mid-spring and again during the holiday season (usually prior to Christmas). This year, the sale began on April 26 for VIB Rouge members and their 20% discount. If you're just a typical shopper, though, you may not have qualified for this major discount given that you've got to spend $1000 in a single calendar year to achieve Rouge status.

VIB status, however, is likely where most members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program fall. The second tier requires spending $350 in a calendar year which, let's be honest, isn't that difficult at Sephora. While you may have not been able to shop the sale on the first weekend, if you are a VIB, you'll snag 15% starting May 2.

What are the 2019 Sephora VIB deals you should be shopping?

1. Farmacy Green Clean

Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm $34 $28.90

Well, $34 may seem like a lot of money for a makeup remover, but that's what the Sephora VIB sale is for. Plus, Farmacy's Green Clean is worth every penny whether it's on sale or not. The balm has a relaxing lemon-lime scent and dissolves your makeup quickly without leaving behind any sort of greasy residue.

2. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter $36 $30.60

While Fenty Beauty's Ori Filt'R Foundation may be the brand's hero product, its highlighters are a close second. The dual-pan design is genius. Whether you want a subtle glow or a blinding highlight, you can get the look with Killawatt.

3. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $68 $57.80

One of Tatcha's latest launches is its Dewy Skin Cream, a moisturizer version of the brand's famous Dewy Skin Mist. Yes, this cream is just as good as the mist. Not only does it have the brand's signature spa-like scent, but its ultra-moisturizing without being too heavy.

4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm $15 $12.75

While Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask may be its most well-known lip product, why not try something new during a time when you get a discount? The brand's new Lip Glowy Balm is the everyday sister of the sleeping mask.

5. MILK Hydro Grip Primer

MILK Hydro Grip Primer $30 $25.50

Milk Makeup's new Hydro Grip Primer has basically been an internet darling since it launched. Tons of YouTube gurus have raved about the product, and now is the perfect time to try it for yourself.

6. Glow Recipe Watermelon Mist

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist $28 $23.80

If you've purchased Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask during previous VIB sales, now you should try the brand's ultra-fine mist. Not only will this give your makeup a gorgeous dewy glow, but if you need something to keep your skin fresh and hydrated this summer, it's perfect. Plus, it smells like watermelon.

7. Pat McGrath Mothership Palette

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction $125 $106.25

Why not splurge during the VIB sale? Pat McGrath's Bronze Goddess Mothership Palette is stunning, and this is one of the rare times you'll be able to get even some of the price discounted.

8. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $45 $38.25

One of Sephora's best-selling body products is Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, and the sale is a great time to pick it up. Not only is it super moisturizing, but it smells like summer in a jar.

9. Dior Lip Glow

Dior Lip Glow $34 $28.90

During summer, you may not want to wear something as heavy or matte as a liquid lipstick. Dior's Lip Glow is the perfect, natural option for your lips. The balm nourishes lips while adjusting to your natural lip color for a perfect shade.

10. Biossance 100% Sqaulane Oil

Biossance 100% Squalane Oil $58 $49.30

If you haven't used Squalane, now is your chance. This multi-purpose oil is lightweight but incredibly moisturizing and can be used on the face, body, and hair. Plus, Biossance's formula is derived from sugar cane making it totally cruelty free.

11. Nars Orgasm Palette

NARS Endless Orgasm Palette $49 $41.65

NARS launched an entire collection based on its famous Orgasm blush recently, and the limited edition items are perfect for your Sephora VIB sale shopping. Not only can you snag this palette before it's gone for good, but the cream shades can be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks for the perfect radiant flush.

12. MILK Makeup Watermelon Brightening Face Mask

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Face Mask $24 $20.40

Have you ever used a face mask in a stick? Now, you can. Milk Makeup's Watermelon mask is a no-mess brightening treatment that should definitely make it into your cart if you're looking to try something a little different in your skin care routine.

13. Verb Ghost Liter Duo

Verb Ghost Liter Duo $60 $51

If you haven't tried Verb yet, you're missing out, but thankfully, the VIB sale can help you remedy that. Verb is perhaps most well known for its dry shampoo and Ghost Oil, a lightweight hair oil that tames frizz and adds shine. Now, you can harness the power of the oil in liter sized shampoo and conditioner.

14. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream in Rosemary Mint $32 $27.20

First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream is one of the brand's most well-known products, and if you're a fan, the Sephora VIB sale is a great time to stock up. Surprise, though, because there are brand new scents in the moisturizer, so why not try something new?

15. Better Than Sex Eyeliner

Better Than Sex Waterproof Eyeliner $21 $17.85

Love Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara? Great! Why not try the brand's new eye liner? While you can definitely stock up on old favorites during the Sephora sale, it's also a great time to try something new.

16. Foreo Luna Mini 2

Foreo Luna Mini 2 $139 $118.15

Cleansing tools are a popular addition to a beauty routine, and sometimes, it can seem like the Clarisonic is the only option. It's not. The Foreo Luna Mini is a more affordable cleansing product, and during the Sephora VIB sale, you can get it for even more of a discount.

17. Briogeo Sea Goddess Hair + Body Shimmer Mist

Briogeo Sea Goddess Hair + Body Shimmer $24 $20.40

Summer is well on its way, and what better way to embrace the sunshine and warmer weather than with glitter? Briogeo's new hair and body shimmer is the perfect summer product if you can't get enough glitter in your life.

18. Sunday Riley A+

Sunda Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum $85 $72.25

Retinols seems to be all over the place lately, and if you've been curious about trying one, Sunday Riley's latest may be a good option. Just remember, though, that if you've never used a retinol before, take it slow and start out at once or twice a week.

19. Murad Invisblur Perfecting Shield

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $55.25

Is this Murad sunscreen expensive? Yes, yes it is — and that's exactly one of the best VIB sale items. Not only does this help protect your skin (and you should definitely be using some sort of sunscreen), but thanks to its invisible appearance on the skin, it's great for people of color.

20. Benefit Cheekleaders Bronze

Benefit Cosmetics Cheekleaders Cheek Palette $60 $51

Cheek palettes are genius. Not only do they have everything you need, but you can snag them for great prices during the Sephora VIB sale. The new Cheekleaders palettes from Benefit feature it all, including a highlight shade called Cookie that YouTube star Jaclyn Hill has been raving about.

If you're looking to shop the 2019 Sephora VIB sale deals, these 20 products may just be a good place to start looking.