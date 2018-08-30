The moon goes through cycles that last for about a month. This means that every few weeks, the moon enters a new stage, and that has effects on us all, even if we don't realize it immediately. On Sept. 9, a New Moon will rise, and that has about as much significance as something like a full moon does. During a new moon, the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, meaning it almost seems like there is no moon at all. Although it will barely be visible, there are some astrology predictions for the September new moon you'll definitely want to pay attention to.

The new moon represents a new lunar cycle. Spiritually, the new moon is a time of new beginnings and change. It is the time when we will feel extra motivated to try something different in order to reach our biggest goals.

This September new moon is rising in Virgo, which has some meanings of its own. According to Astrology.com, the Virgo sign is about purity "in the sense of maintaining personal integrity and keeping intentions pure." This means that when we set our intentions during the new moon, we need to make sure they line up with our values, which isn't really a bad thing.

Astrology.com reported that the new moon rising in Virgo means that this is not only the time to start something new, but also the time to break down any problems we've been experiencing to find some simple solutions — that is, after all, what Virgos do best. During the time of the new moon, we'll have the opportunity to really think about what information we need to retain, so we can focus on what really matters to us. This is also a time where we'll be focused on honing our skills, thinking a bout balance, and investing in self-care.

All of this means that we have the opportunity to do something really great for our lives. Astrology King shared that "New Moon September 2018 comes just three days before Jupiter sextile Pluto. The opportunities for growth and success from this very lucky aspect outweigh any initial fears or confusion caused by Neptune." You're really going to want to take advantage of the energy from the new moon to do something constructive, because this is a time when it could really pay off in a big way for you. This new moon can help you feel more confident and positive, which is always welcome.

While all of the zodiac signs will be affected by the new moon in a way, some will feel the effects more than others. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares that the four signs that will be most affected by the new moon are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. If one of these is your sign, you're definitely going to want to invest in some time to reflect, think about what you want, and try something new. It could really be worth it!