This mother-daughter duo never fail in making sweet memories. In an Instagram shared on Tuesday, Serena Williams and Olympia wore matching poodle skirts. The photo captioned, "Pink things," is actually cuter than you can imagine, and yes, it will also put a smile on your face.

As you can see below, they are both sporting bright pink poodle skirts with light pink scarves tied around their necks. They even have similar shirts on with a small poodle graphic on the left side. As fabulous as Williams looks, her 1-year-old daughter steals her mom's spotlight just a bit thanks to the pink umbrella she's carrying. Seriously, does it get better than this?

The fact that they strolled through what appears to be a park, all while wearing matching outfits that were popular in the '50s is truly wonderful. Also, thanks to Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, for snapping the photo so fans could enjoy the tennis champion adorably twinning with her baby girl.

If you're wondering what Ohanian thought about his wife and daughter's outfits, he commented on Williams' Instagram by simply posting a heart eyes emoji. Of course he loved it, because Williams and Olympia are his entire world.

Serena Williams/Instagram (screenshot)

Every moment Williams can spend with Olympia, she takes it. In a recent interview with People, the athlete opened up about how she's spent every single day with her daughter since she was born in September 2017.

"I’m a super hands-on mom," she told the magazine. "I am with her every day since she was born. We haven’t spent a day apart. Despite my best efforts to be like, 'Oh, I’ll take her with me' … It’s been really trying."

In July 2018, Williams posted on Twitter how she hadn't gone one day without seeing Olympia at least once. "319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her," she tweeted. "I’m so fortunate."

Now, the 37-year-old might only get brief moments with her daughter, but as long as she can come face-to-face with Olympia is all that matters to Williams. That said, she would of course love to have more time with her, but unfortunately Williams has a packed schedule as a busy working mom. Right now, she takes what she can get.

During her recent chat with People published on April 3, Williams admitted she's still learning as a mom, especially when it comes to balancing her life, her career, and of course, motherhood. She told the outlet,

"This is a whole new territory for me. It’s definitely not easy, and I’m juggling more than I’m used to. I think the most crazy part is now I'm adding 'mom' to that, and that has been really hard."

As difficult as motherhood might be at times, it sure seems like Williams is doing a fantastic job. Not only is she setting a great example for Olympia, but she goes above and beyond for her, like making sure their time together is both fun and unforgettable.