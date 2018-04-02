Stormy Daniels has told the same story for months. She says she slept with President Trump in 2006, and in 2016 was paid $130,000 and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement meant to keep her from publicly talking about the alleged relationship. Trump has denied having an affair with the adult film star, but Seth Rogen confirmed Stormy Daniels' claim on Monday.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Rogen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. "At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could’ve said."

Rogen and Daniels worked together on Knocked Up, which came out in 2007 — one year after the alleged affair.

Although Trump hasn't publicly addressed Daniels' accusations, he has denied the affair. His personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016, but he has also denied that she and Trump slept together. As Daniels and her attorney continue dropping hints that they possess proof of the alleged affair, Rogen's announcement that he knew about it seems to back up Daniels' story.

Rogen explained that when he first heard Daniels' account of the alleged affair, he didn't think much of it. But when Daniels started making national headlines, Rogen said he immediately remembered their conversation from a decade before.

"Again it wasn’t — at the time — wasn’t that surprising. And then, as [Trump’s] campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did," Rogen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So, it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, Stormy told us all about that.'"

He also said he hasn't seen Daniels in years, but added: "She's clearly done well for herself."

A month ago, Daniels sued Trump, claiming their non-disclosure agreement is void because he never signed it. She later added Cohen to the same lawsuit, alleged he defamed her by implying that she lied about the alleged affair.

The legal action against Cohen took place after Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes last month to detail her allegations. In the interview, Daniels said she wanted to speak out because she's being called a liar. "People are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me," she said on 60 Minutes. "I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money."

The White House's response to the interview challenged Daniels to prove her story: "There’s nothing to corroborate her claim," Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters last month.

Although the non-disclosure agreement Daniels' says is invalid forbade her from keeping any photos or messages from Trump, her lawyer has insinuated that they can prove she had a relationship with Trump. Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, tweeted a cryptic photo of a single CD sitting in a safe last month with the caption: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????"

Until the contents of the CD are made public, the nation is left wondering if Daniels and Avenatti have evidence of the alleged affair — besides the non-disclosure agreement. In the meantime, Rogen's recollection of Daniels' story seems to corroborate her claim that she slept with Trump in 2006.