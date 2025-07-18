Some spaces are supposedly fashion-neutral sanctuaries, where it’s perfectly acceptable not to dress up. Increasingly, however, even errands are being seen as potential moments to show out. Walking the dog, for example, has been one way to flaunt one’s style range by turning sidewalks into runways (looking at you, Emily Ratajkowski). And, per BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” which went viral as an Instagram soundbite a few years ago, she puts on “all [her] jewelry just to go to the bodega.”

The latest space that should be marked safe from style gentrification is the gym. Think about it: a space primarily dedicated to sweating doesn’t seem conducive to cute ’fits. Elsa Hosk, however, begs to differ. On Friday, July 18, she shared a photo of her recent workout look — and it was practically high fashion.

Elsa’s Cleavage-Forward Onesie

Hosk captioned a recent post on main “sweat season.” Fittingly, in the accompanying photo dump, she showed off her workout onesie. It featured skinny straps and a plunging, décolletage-baring moment and hugged her curves in the best, most snatched way. Since it’s currently in the thick of summer, the bottom half of her onesie featured a weather-appropriate “hot pants” situation with teeny, tiny shorts.

Her Chic Accessories

While the onesie itself is nothing out of the ordinary, it was the supermodel’s choice of accessories that took the look from gym to high fashion. Instead of typical chunky rubber shoes, Hosk wore ballet flats with a skinny Mary Jane strap, proving that the ubiquitous ballerina-inspired footwear isn’t about to pirouette out of fashion anytime soon.

Another accessory upgrade? Hosk’s black shoulder bag. Instead of carrying a duffel or even a tote bag that could fit a towel, her water bottle, and other post-workout necessities, she traded it for a boxy leather handbag that was oh-so-polished.

The only “casual” and common part of her look was her claw clip. Many stylistas who work out love the ease and function of the hair accessory. Hers just happened to match her all-black ensemble, of course.

A Moment For The Back

Even the back of the one-piece deserved a moment. When she turned, the Helsa Studio founder revealed her near-bare-back save for two criss-cross straps.

If I looked this good at the gym, I’d be in there a whole lot more.