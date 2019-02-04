It is an established fact that Shake Shack is the best fast food chain in the nation. No, this is not up for debate. The place has it all: perfectly cooked burgers, tangy sauce, and CRINKLE FRIES. The one area Shake Shack has been occasionally lacking, though, is that those who don't eat beef have limited options at the restaurant, as both the main dishes, burgers and hot dogs, are made with the ingredient. But, that's about to change, now that Shake Shack rolled out Chick’n Bites nationwide for a limited time.

According to a press release, Shake Shack's Chick’n Bites are "made from antibiotic-free chicken breast, hand-breaded and crisp-fried to order, served with your choice of dipping sauce." The typical choices are BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard, but if you ask nicely you can also have an order served with the melty cheese sauce typically added to french fries. Same rule applies to adding ShackSauce or Buttermilk Herb Mayo.

Chick’n Bites, Shake Shack says, are always made fresh to order. The product is never frozen, and is prepared sous vide so they are extra juicy and tender. Side note: Sous vide is a term you have likely seen on the menu at fancy restaurants or used by a competitor on chopped. What is means is, according to Bon Appetit, "...the process of sealing food in an airtight container—usually a vacuum sealed bag — and then cooking that food in temperature-controlled water." This ensures the inside of each Chick'n bite is cooked evenly, and doesn't come out rubbery and overdone.

Per aforementioned press release, the Chick'n Bites were first introduced in the Shake Shack Innovation Kitchen and West Village Shack in September of last year. Clearly diners took a liking to the new offering because whey will be available in Shake Shacks nationwide, beginning Feb. 4, for a limited time.

In 2015, Shake Shake began offering its first chicken-focused entree in stores, the ChickenShack. The sandwich, which was announced in a press release entitled "Flock This Way!", is a “crispy all-natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo." A second chicken sandwich debuted in 2017. The spicier version of the ChickenShack called the Hot Chick’n featured a “crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend, and [was] topped with slaw and pickles." As delicious as the sandwich was, it didn't quite make the cute for permanent menu status, and was only available for a limited time.

Pricing on the Chick'n Bites varies by market, a six-piece order will sell for around $4, and a ten-piece order will sell for around $6, per Shake Shack. Considering how delicious literally everything else Shake Shake makes is, there is no denying the Chick'n bites with pack a lot of flavor into a bite-sized nugget. Not to mention, it is yet another vehicle for that sweet, savory, salty ShackSauce.

Be sure to get a brand new tiramisu milkshake while you're at it. Nothing make a savory, salty food better than the accompaniment of a sweet treat.